Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off: Deanna Shackelford learned by bringing pies to threshing event

HARWOOD – For nearly seven decades, agriculture enthusiasts have gathered in Rollag, Minnesota, a small Minnesota town east of Fargo, for the Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion.

They come to the community to honor the tradition of steam-powered threshing, an old-time method of separating the grainy part of wheat from its stalk. And it was there that Deanna Shackelford – just 12 years old at the time – discovered her interest in another time-honored tradition: Baking pies for special events and occasions.

“I was young and on the farm and they had to have pies,” Shackelford said. “After that, they kept asking me to bring more.”

Shackelford now lives in Harwood – a small town just north of Fargo – and works in facilities management at North Dakota State University. She’s no longer 12, but still active in the pastry arts. She’s among 15 bakers who will test their baking abilities in the Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off, an event that began in 2022 with the intent of finding, and showcasing, the best pie bakers in the region.

The tournament begins Aug. 28 and, for those who continue to win, will run the following three weeks until a champion is determined. Last year’s champion was Caitlin Olson, of East Grand Forks. Since past champs are not eligible to compete again, the title this year is anybody’s to take – or bake.

Shackelford is sponsored by Toasted Frog.

She has been baking pies for more than 30 years, starting back at the Rollag threshing event, but also including success in 4-H contests as a girl. She has baked a number of pies for benefits and silent auctions – some fetched an asking price of $100 to $125.

Now, she said, she’s ready to expand her interest to the Home of Economy-Herald tournament.

“I like seeing people’s faces and their expressions (while eating the pies she bakes),” Shackelford said. “And I enjoy the artwork that I put into it.”

Her approach to baking?

“Positive and full of energy,” she said.

And creative, too. While she hadn’t yet made up her mind when discussing it with the Herald in late July, Shackelford was considering baking a pie for the first round that would be based on a flavor combination of peaches, mangoes and sangria, a dark red wine infused with fruit flavors. Her go-to pie for family and events, however, is one she calls “golden apple crisp pie.”

She, like so many others entered in this year’s event, has been developing a strategy and considering recipes.

“I’ve been doing some research on different pies – a lot of researching,” she said.

When she has mentioned that to friends and family, many have suggested to her to stick to her own specialties and talents.

“Some have said ‘just do what you have been doing,’” she said.

Last year, the tournament’s four judges – three of whom are trained as professional chefs – were picky about contestants’ crusts. Often, it was the crust that made or broke a baker’s chances to advance.

“I worry if my crust is not flaky enough,” she said. “And that’s what I’m leaning toward with research – either lard or butter or shortening or oil. There are all sorts of remedies out there – even a little bit of vodka.”