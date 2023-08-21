Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off: A veteran of baking fundraisers, Scholl enters first competition

08xx23 DonnaScholl1.jpg
Donna Scholl, of Halstad, Minnesota, is competing in the 2023 Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
By Delaney Otto
Today at 7:00 AM

HALSTAD, Minn. — For Donna Scholl, baking is a calming experience.

“In a nutshell, I think baking feels like home, and it calms me down. … It’s anxiety relief — it’s a relief for me to slow down and make something I can be proud of,” said Scholl, of Halstad, Minnesota.

American Crystal Sugar logo.jpg

Scholl learned how to bake from being around her grandmothers in the kitchen.

“Grandmas are just good at baking, it seems,” she said.

Her grandma from Minnesota made more apple and pumpkin pies, while her grandma from Indiana made Hoosier sugar cream and sweet potato pies. They both made berry pies, though her grandma in Indiana tended to make more of them.

Their crust recipes also differed. Scholl’s Minnesota grandma liked to make crust with half butter and half lard, while her grandma from Indiana just used lard. The differing recipes gave Scholl an interest in baking pies.

Scholl is among 15 bakers who will be competing in this summer's Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off, a competition that seeks to find the region's best bakers. The winner of the tournament, which begins Aug. 28 and runs for four weeks, will earn a prize worth at least $1,000. The champion will choose between a $1,400 pie safe from Home of Economy or a $500 Home of Economy gift card. In addition, the winner will receive a $500 check from the Herald in the name of the winner's business sponsor.

Scholl is sponsored by American Crystal Sugar Company.

Scholl spent a lot of time in college baking for friends, testing out recipes and using the dorm’s kitchen.

“Once a semester I would bake pies, eight or nine pies, and everyone from the dorm would come and eat them and thought it was awesome,” she said.

As she got older, Scholl started baking more for her community. One Thanksgiving, she worked with the youth from her church for a fundraiser. They baked about 150 apple and pumpkin pies, which Scholl says was a “huge success.”

Scholl has brought her pies, especially her highly requested pecan pie, to different fundraising auctions. The pies sell for high prices, sometimes as high as $150.

“It makes me feel honored,” she said. “There’s not a lot of ways I can give back to the community, and that’s one.”

She likes to make variations of the pecan pie, like brown butter rum pecan pie. She also makes caramel apple pie and pumpkin pie, though she’s thinking of making a custard pie to start the contest.

The Home of Economy-Herald event will be her first pie-baking contest. She’s excited to see what other bakers bring in for the bake-off.

“I just love to learn and see what their techniques are and some of their different flavor combinations,” she said. “I think that’s just awesome. … I’m really looking forward to it.”

Scholl says that aside from pie, she’s actually not that great a baker.

“I’m a terrible baker,” she said. “If you asked me to make chocolate chip cookies, they’re not going to be any good. But pie I can do.”

Have another slice

By Delaney Otto
Otto is a recent University of North Dakota graduate and reporter at the Herald.
