Community

Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-Off: Evan Andrist back for second year, hoping to win this time

Andrist is among 15 bakers who will compete in the second-annual tournament, which begins Aug. 28 and runs through Sept. 18.

08xx23 EvanAndrist1.jpg
Evan Andrist, of Grand Forks, is a competitor in the 2023 Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-Off.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Korrie Wenzel
By Korrie Wenzel
Today at 7:01 AM

GRAND FORKS – Contestants in the Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-Off are required to bake at least one pie, possibly up to four if they make their way into the final round of the four-week tournament.

How many did Evan Andrist bake last year?

Somewhere around 40.

“I probably had seven iterations of my French silk pie before I was finally happy with it. We tried one where I put the raspberry puree on top, instead of the bottom. It looked like a murder scene – just red everywhere,” he said. “I was talking to everybody … grandparents, people in their 80s and 90s. I asked them, ‘what did you use when you made pies?’”

And during that research, he learned about leaf lard – a secret-weapon used in his crust recipe that sent judges scrambling for their phones to search for it on Google.

Andrist is among 15 bakers who will compete in the second-annual tournament, which begins Aug. 28 and runs through Sept. 18. Andrist – sponsored by Grand Forks' Ground Round restaurant – is one of two bakers from last year’s event returning for another go, along with Tammy Schmitz. Last year, Andrist was eliminated in the semifinal round in a head-to-head matchup against Jill Hanson. The four judges gave Hanson 141 points, while Andrist scored 130. Hanson subsequently lost the next week in the final round to tournament champion Caitlin Olson.

Since all of last year’s recipes were published by the Herald, Andrist has been able to study the tricks of the other bakers, including Hanson.

While Andrist earned the judges’ praise for his fillings last year, Hanson was praised for her crusts. He doesn’t make it a secret that he’s been studying – and who he’s been studying.

Meanwhile, his experience with leaf lard was unique in last year’s tournament. Also known as leaf fat, the substance is soft, fatty material found near a pig’s kidneys and loin. It is considered a high grade of lard.

“I was talking to a coworker of mine (during last year’s tournament) and they do a lot of home canning and baking. They slaughter their own animals. That is where I got the leaf lard from,” Andrist said. “It’s not something you can actually buy. You might go to a butcher shop and request it, but usually someone who does (butchering) on their own is rendering it.”

He isn’t ready to declare what’s in the works for this year’s bake-off, though. He expects to use new recipes, and not necessarily any of the three recipes he submitted last year.

Any hints at all?

“The first one will not be a fruit pie,” he said.

And he’s also prepared for a few more weeks of being recognized as a tournament participant.

“For me, I was surprised at the number of people who recognized me in areas that I never thought would happen. One of the distributors I work with, he said ‘Hey, are you going to get me one of those pies? He read about it in the Herald,” Andrist said. “I get a lot of people say ‘you look familiar. How do I know you.” When I reply that I was in the pie contest, they say ‘yeah, that’s it.’”

More pies

Korrie Wenzel
By Korrie Wenzel
