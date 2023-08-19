Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off: Debbie Todhunter has a love for traveling, acting, baking

GRAND FORKS — It was 11 a.m. in Grand Forks when a Herald reporter spoke to Debbie Todhunter. But for her it was 6 p.m. — Todhunter was in the Czech Republic for the month of July with her husband, visiting friends and living "like the locals.”

Todhunter and her husband, Paul, enjoy traveling, both across the country and across the world. When Paul worked as a geography professor at UND, they traveled to Norway for a two-semester teaching opportunity and have made return visits since.

The friends they’ve made in Norway and the Czech Republic have been made through churches in the areas they visited. And within U.S. borders, roadtripping lets them “connect with people across the country.”

Todhunter is among 15 bakers who will be competing in this summer's Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off, a competition that seeks to find the region's best bakers. The winner of the tournament, which begins Aug. 28 and runs for four weeks, will earn a prize worth at least $1,000. The winner will receive a $500 check from the Herald in the name of the baker's business sponsor, as well as the choice between two prizes from Home of Economy: Either a $1,400 pie safe or a $500 gift card.

Todhunter — who is sponsored by Harry's Steakhouse of Grand Forks — isn’t a stranger to bake-offs. In 1995 she won the grand prize for a baking event she remembers as being through United Hospital, which is now Altru, where she worked as a registered nurse until her retirement in 2020.

She enjoys cooking, but prefers baking for the sweet things a person can create, like pies, cakes, cookies and brownies.

Todhunter chose to participate in this summer's bake-off because she looks forward to the adventure that will come of it. She says it’s a chance for everyone to show what they can do, and will make for a good story for her to tell to others.

“I just like telling stories, so any opportunities for a story to tell or an adventure or some kind of different thing is a fun thing,” she said.

Todhunter’s love for telling stories is evident in her history as an actor.

“I just have a hankering to act on the stage,” she said. “I’m waiting to be discovered, but I don’t think George Lucas or Steven Spielberg are coming to Grand Forks any time soon.”

She has performed in multiple plays and musicals over the years at the Fire Hall Theatre and Frost Fire. Some of her favorite roles have been Maria Merelli in "Lend Me a Tenor," Abby Brewster in "Arsenic and Old Lace" and Widow Paroo in "The Music Man."

As for what she’ll be baking to start out the bake-off, Todhunter is considering a French silk pie, which she “tweaks” a little to make it special. Cream pies are her preference, though her husband likes fruit pies.

“My husband likes to say that he is the fruit pie man, and I am the cream pie woman,” she said.