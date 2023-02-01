Check out some of the Herald’s favorite photos from January

Take a look back at some of our favorite photos from the month of January with this gallery put together with selected pictures from Herald photographers Eric Hylden and Nick Nelson.
Sen. John Hoeven greets therapy dog, Maura, during a visit Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 to Levi Reese' classroom at Hillsboro High School to learn about the training of the 18 month-old golden retriever.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
A cross-country skiier makes his way under a canopy of frosty trees in Lincoln Park Thursday in Grand Forks.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Lucas Wavra scrapes frost from a skating rink on 8th St. SE in East Grand Forks Thursday.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
UND's Nakiyah Hurst hangs onto a rebound as Denver's Makayla Minett and Mikayla Brandon defend in the third quarter Saturday at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Madalyn Heisler gets a hug from Cathie Schultz at HOPEful Beginnings Pre-School and School Age Center Jan. 11, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Grand Forks Central's Rylan Hoffman checks Fargo South/Shanley's Ben Spanier in the third period Tuesday at Purpur Arena.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Gracyn Cole captures the falling frost from trees in Lincoln Park along the Greenway Thursday in Grand Forks.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
UND's Juliet Gordon tries to sprint past Omaha guards Polina Nikulochkina (4) and Katie Keitges (14) on a fast break in the first quarter of a Summit League women's basketball game at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
John Riski slices up a ring of bologna in the kitchen of the Minto Community Center, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at the 37th annual Bologna Feed.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Rylan Bydal gives bench buddy Asher Shafer a hand after the National Anthem Saturday, January 21, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
A shot from Western Michigan forward Jason Polin, not pictured, glides through the five-hole of UND goaltender Jakob Hellsten (32) in the third period of an NCHC men's hockey game at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks on Friday, January 13, 2023.
Nick Nelson / UND Athletics
Henry Havig Award winner Curt Kreun shares a moment with his wife, Linda, after receiving the honor at Thursday's 2023 Chamber meeting and dinner at the Alerus Center.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Andrew Erickson of Park River holds up the first fish of the 39th annual Devils Lake volunteer fire department tournament on Devils Lake, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
UND guard Matt Norman (2) beats Oral Roberts' Patrick Mwamba (32) on a first half rebound during a matinee Summit League men's basketball matchup at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Derrick Jehn of Wassau, Wi., walks to the weigh station with an early walleye at the 39th annual Devils Lake volunteer fire dept. fishing tournament Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
