Grand Forks' Summer Performing Arts programs boast record participation

GRAND FORKS — Instead of watching TV or lounging by the lake one recent summer afternoon, dozens of Grand Forks high school students gathered on Central High School’s stage to rehearse “Super Trooper,” a dance they had just choreographed.

They are members of the Summer Performing Arts (SPA) production of “Mamma Mia,” one of the two annual musicals staged by SPA every year. It is one of myriad summer programs meant to engage kids of differing ages and ability levels in the performing arts.

This year, SPA has 1,030 participants ages pre-K through 12th grade, not including the wait list. That total beats last year’s record of 975.

“This year, we're already at over 1,030 kids involved for the summer,” said SPA Director Allison Peterson. “So it's a big number to keep track of.”

This year, SPA’s two main stage productions are “The Little Mermaid” and “Mamma Mia” — the former is for the freshman and sophomore students while the latter is performed by juniors and seniors.

"The Little Mermaid" will show at 7 p.m. on July 13-15 and at 4 p.m. on July 16 at Red River High School. "Mama Mia!" will show at 7 p.m. on July 22, 24, 25 and at 4 p.m. on July 23 at Central High School.

Directors select the shows each year based on the size of the cast and the vocal range and skills of the participants. This year, they had to select shows with a cast big enough to suit 60-86 students.

The different programs vary from elementary to high school. The elementary programs focus more on performing arts fundamentals like projection, movements and improvisation.

Many students start young and continue throughout the program, including Peterson.

“I was in the SPA program,” she said. "I started working for it immediately after I graduated from high school, and I've been here ever since. … I've been here over 25 years.

“Our retention rate is really high,” Peterson said. "The majority of them come back year after year.”

Ashtyn Auch, 17, who plays Donna in "Mamma Mia!," has participated in the program since she was in middle school.

“I honestly look forward to it every day, just going and talking to people,” Auch said. “There are people I sit next to every day during rehearsal and I never get sick of it.”

Being back to normal is important to the SPA team and participants after three summers of coping with COVID-19.

“We did not have a program in 2020, sadly,” Peterson said. “In 2021, we did run but we had limitations on audience size. ... And so you can just feel that it's a different era this year that everybody is just smiling and happy and eager to be able to get back to normal.”

Having the SPA programs back to normal is important to the participants who receive not only a creative outlet but an opportunity for learning and growth.

“We're teaching confidence,” "Mama Mia!" Director Richard McFarlane said. “We're teaching students to have the confidence to get up in front of a massive amount of people in an audience and put themselves in a vulnerable position.”

The participants learn more than just confidence.

“SPA has taught me how to maintain a friendship,” said 17-year-old Virginia “Ginny” Hutton, who plays Sophie in "Mamma Mia!" “When I joined high school SPA, it was right after the pandemic and I didn't come in with a lot of friends. But I came in and I had the lead, so I had to get to know people quick. ... I ended up inviting them all to my house for the cast party.”

Mirko Drago, 16, who plays Sam in the upcoming "Mamma Mia!" production, said SPA has made him more optimistic and less competitive.

“I used to be a pretty competitive. ... If I didn't get the role I wanted I thought I wouldn't have as much fun.” Drago said “But I've been incredibly fortunate to learn that it doesn't matter. ... They’re good about making each person feel like they matter.”

The community can continue support SPA by attending the upcoming shows.

“We’re working hard on it,” said 16-year-old Abbey Kinneberg, who plays Tanya in “Mamma Mia!" “So it's nice when people come and get to support it.”

