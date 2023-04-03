Get ready for summer fun in wide range of Grand Forks Park District activities

GRAND FORKS – No matter what your children like to do outdoors, there’s probably a summer camp or program in Grand Forks that will interest them.

The Grand Forks Park District offers a catalog of activities that will get kids outside, playing and having fun with others, all while improving their physical and social skills.

The park district offers tennis, golf and athletic development programs for kids of almost all ages. Golf lessons are available for kids age 6 and older. Swimming lessons, for kids ages 3 to 12, will be offered from early June to mid-August at Riverside and Elks outdoor pools.

A S.M.I.L.E. (Summer Mentors for Integrated Leisure Experiences) camp is tailored for children with special needs.

The "Just for Fun" camp provides supervised playground activities for children ages 6-10 at eight parks throughout the city. Kids enjoy group games, arts and crafts, and special events. Photo courtesy of Grand Forks Park District

The “Just for Fun” camp is a recreational program that provides supervised playground activities for children ages 6-10 at eight parks in town. Camp leaders organize fun activities designed to encourage participation in group games, arts and crafts, and special events.

ADVERTISEMENT

The program, which runs from 12:30 to 4 p.m. weekdays, June 6-July 28, will also include swim bus trips and weekly field trips. The $125 fee includes swimming fees. After May 12, that fee increases by $20.

Parents and children are invited to learn more about the program by attending a “meet your leader” session, set for 5-7 p.m. June 5 at the park site you plan to attend.

S.M.I.L.E. camp

The S.M.I.L.E. camp leaders help children in developing appropriate and healthy leisure and social skills. It is open to kids who have finished kindergarten and through ninth grade.

In the S.M.I.L.E. camp, “we do arts and crafts, take field trips, and go outside and play,” said Lynne Roche, program supervisor. The camp staff members provide more one-one-one attention for the children.

“We staff according to needs,” Roche said. During the twice-weekly swimming sessions, staff members are in the water with the kids; lifejackets are available.

The program is the only one of its kind in the community. Limited to a maximum of 30 participants, the camp is open to children by recommendation only, which usually attained in letters from teachers, social workers or case managers, Roche said.

The camp is scheduled for 1-4:30 p.m. weekdays, June 6-July 28, at the First Season Community Center in Purpur Arena. The fee, $300, includes swimming. Register in person at the park district main office, 1060 47th Ave. S.

For more information on Just for Fun and S.M.I.L.E. camps, contact Lynne Roche, at the park district office, (701) 787-2813 or send email lroche@gfparks.org . For registration forms, go to www.gfparks.org and click on “Programs and Activities,” then “Youth Programs”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tennis in the Parks, swimming

The park district offers a tennis program, “Tennis in the Parks,” mainly for beginning tennis players ages 5 to 14, at several parks throughout Grand Forks.

In the park district's "Tennis in the Parks" program, young players learn the fundamental strokes and techniques of tennis at several locations throughout the city. Photo courtesy of Grand Forks Park District

“Tennis in the Parks” is especially suited for kids who want to practice their strokes while enjoying the outdoors. They will learn fundamental strokes and techniques of tennis.

The program runs from June 12 to Aug. 9. The 11-to 14-year-old players will use the Wynne Complex at Choice Health and Fitness and the University Park courts; younger players will use those locations and Lincoln, Riverside and Lions parks.

Registration begins May 1. Cost is $116 through May 30 and increases by $10 after that date.

For more information about Tennis in the Parks and outdoor swimming lessons, contact Lisa Rollefstad, sports and recreation manager, at (701) 787-3482 or email lrollefstad@choicehf.com .

Golf camp

At King’s Walk Golf Course, park district staff members offer a variety of programs for junior golfers who range in age from 6 to 15.

Participants will learn the fundamentals of the golf swing, putting stroke and short-game shots; swing technique and pre-shot routine; golf course etiquette; mental game and emotional control; course management; and practice efficiency.

At the Arnold Palmer-designed King's Walk Golf Course, junior golfers learn the fundamentals of the golf swing, putting stroke and short-game shots, along with other techniques and course etiquette, to become better players. Photo courtesy of Grand Forks Park District

During the park district’s Youth Golf Camp, Aug. 8-10, boys and girls, ages 10-15, receive nine hours of golf instruction. A low student-to-instructor ratio means that junior golfers interested in becoming better players have fun and learn the fundamentals necessary to play better golf.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each camp day, which runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., includes nine holes of golf, three hours of PGA instruction, practice balls, lunch, a gift, and prizes. Participants are grouped by ability and age. Golf clubs are provided, if needed.

About 30 kids participate in the Youth Golf Camp each summer, said Dan Tannahill, golf pro at the King’s Walk Golf Course.

Cost is $175. Register by Aug. 1 at www.gfparks.org or www.kingswalk.org .

Children as young as 6 may participate in the Grand Forks Park District golf programs, which offer instruction from eight experienced golfers, three of whom are members or apprentices in the PGA of America. Photo courtesy of Grand Forks Park District

Other golf programs are provided throughout the summer at King’s Walk, including a PGA Junior League for boys and girls ages 7-13; “Wee Linksters” for boys and girls ages 6-8; a Junior Golf Academy for boys and girls ages 9-15; and a Girls Golf Program, for ages 9 and older. For more information, visit www.gfparks.org or www.kingswalk.org .

Each summer, the park district’s golf programs attract more than 400 kids, who receive instruction from eight experienced golfers, three of whom are members or apprentices in the PGA of America, Tannahill said.

Since the COVID pandemic hit, “it’s one of the sports that just exploded,” he said, probably because it’s a sport that you could do and be socially distant.”

For more information, contact Tannahill at (701) 787-5464 or info@kingswalk.org .

Athletic development camp

The park district offers strength and conditioning for all sports, Chris Langei, fitness manager at Choice Health and Fitness.

ADVERTISEMENT

The athletic development training program, for ages 8 and older, offers 18 classes or groups in camps that vary from four to nine weeks long. The frequency, duration and intensity of the sessions vary depending on age and development level.“We work with local teams and parents who would like to form private small groups, allowing them to set days and times,” Langei said.

The youth summer fitness offerings are for the non-competitive youth looking to be active in the summer, she said. Those offerings are: Fit Kids, for ages 5-12; Youth Outdoor Activity Camp, for ages 8-14; and Health and Active Kids, for ages 8-14.

The Athletic Development and Fit Kids programs drew nearly 400 participants last summer.

For more information, visit the park district website, www.gfparks.org , or call Langei at (701) 787-3483.