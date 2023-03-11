Grand Forks organization seeks to further enhance quality of life for people with special needs

GRAND FORKS – Secured in her wheelchair, Annie Griffin only has to move her head slightly to activate the vibrating massage mechanism tucked inside the narrow, stuffed pillow draped across her chest.

“It has a calming effect,” said Jessica Sporbert, a speech pathologist who works with individuals with developmental disabilities and others served by Development Homes Inc. “And she can turn it on and off.”

The pillow can be placed anywhere on the body, Sporbert said, but Griffin, who is nonverbal, seems to prefer it on her neck and upper torso.

In a DHI-staffed group home where Griffin lives, the device that’s connected to the pillow can be attached instead to another device that allows her, by simply pressing a button with her head, to turn on a radio, fan and TV — “anything electronic that plugs in,” Sporbert said.

The adaptive technology gives Griffin more control over her environment and more independence: she can operate electronics herself rather than rely on others.

This technology is an example of DHI’s “Giving Back” initiative, launched by Tricia Lee, CEO at DHI. Staff members have been encouraged to apply for funds to purchase various pieces of equipment and to start projects that enhance quality of life.

Some of the new technology that’s been acquired allows people served by DHI to participate in group games and to communicate better.

Assistive technologies give people with disabilities, especially those who are nonverbal, “more independence and more of a voice,” Lee said.

In addition to technological items, funds may be used for supportive projects, such as creating training videos for staff.

Expanding impact

With more than 400 staff employees, DHI is one of the largest employers in Grand Forks. The organization is committed to the provision of quality community-based support services to persons with disabilities that will enable them to maximize their individual potential and fulfill their personal dreams, according to a mission statement. Nearly 200 people are served by DHI, which manages an onsite residential facility, as well as seven group homes and a number of apartments. Its staff also provides respite care.

Joining DHI as CEO in July 2021, Lee, a former board member, recognized the need to expand its impact on the local community. She launched the Giving Back initiative to reach and support more people with special needs in the community, not just those already being served by DHI.

Lee, whose experience reflects a long career in special education, including eight years as director of special education for Grand Forks Public Schools, assembled the Envision Committee to oversee the Giving Back project.

“For many years, DHI has been a part of this community and, obviously, has done good things all along the way,” said Dean Opp, who serves on the DHI board and its seven-member Envision Committee.

The Giving Back initiative is meant “to amplify what they’ve done in the past,” he said. “And then also to reach out and make sure that they tell that story about how DHI can have a positive impact on the community.”

Opp cited, as an early example of the new scope, DHI’s decision to support the Career Impact Academy, a facility for career and technical education slated to be built on the city’s north side.

Through the Envision Committee, stakeholders may apply for funds to address a specific need or worthwhile project, Opp said. The grant process, which had been open only to DHI staff members, has been “formalized” and is similar to the process used to apply for Ulen or Myra foundation grants.

Speech pathologist Jessica Sporbert assists Jessica Young with a handheld massager that relaxes Young at a recent therapy session for Development Homes Inc. at the Listen Drop In Center. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

“We started with internal-type projects so that our staff could apply for additional funding to support folks,” Lee said. “And, now, we’re at the point where we’re ready to go to the next level, which would be to offer those opportunities out to stakeholders – not just employees, not just our individuals we support, but entities that we already collaborate with.”

Stakeholders would include special education teachers, school social workers, guardians, Arc Upper Valley, Special Olympics, the Anne Carlson Center, and other community partners.

“We all have sort of the same mission,” Lee said, “so how can we support each other and kind of get the resources more distributed so that people can benefit?”

In the future, the organization plans to “look at some larger community projects that we could collaborate on with others,” Lee said.

Funding priorities

Envision Mini-Grants are awarded twice yearly but, in the future, may be awarded more frequently, possibly on an ongoing basis, Lee said. Areas of interest that have been identified as priorities include independent living, technology, maximizing individual potential, and training and team-building.

“We would like projects we take part in to be an extension of what we already provide” through the DHI independent living community homes, and align with DHI’s mission, she said. Benefits for the individuals served should be a primary focus.

Numerous ideas have been proposed, including developing a sensory board, or an activity board, that’s customized for the needs of a particular person, she said. These are difficult to find commercially.

“It’s really endless the possibilities that we have,” Lee said, “and really our whole focus is trying to empower the people we serve and make sure we’re providing the best possible services, but also impacting that community element at the same time.”

“Everybody has a need, and the way the economy is going, I think we all need to partner together and pool our resources so we can have positive outcomes for the people we support,” she said. “I just think that, together, we can do more than we can do alone.”

Grant applications may be submitted individually or collaboratively.

Any stakeholder who is interested in applying for funding for a specific project or purpose is welcome to contact her, she said, at the Development Homes Inc. office, 3880 S. Columbia Road, call (701) 335-4073 or email tlee@developmenthomes.org .