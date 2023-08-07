Grand Forks honors area military veterans in second annual ‘Vets in the Park’ event

GRAND FORKS — On Saturday, families and people of all ages and backgrounds filled University Park for an event to honor veterans of this region. The event was sponsored by Love in Action in partnership with Red River Community Action.

A variety of food trucks, games and activities for kids, and music by Kenny and The Classics were all part of the festivities, along with booths where veterans and others could learn about available resources, as well as businesses and organizations that support and work with veterans.

Diane Volden, a volunteer for Love in Action, who handed out commemorative pins for veterans, said the event “is a positive way to reinforce our thankfulness to vets who’ve served us well, in a happy way, a joyful way.”

Patrice Zeal, volunteer coordinator for Vets in the Park, said organizers were expecting 500 to 1,000 visitors for this second annual event. About 25 volunteers from the North Dakota Army National Guard reserves and UND ROTC Army and Air Force units provided security and other services.

In a brief program, several speakers addressed the crowd, including Grand Forks Mayor Branden Bochenski who noted that “because we’re a community with a military base, we have a much higher proportion of veterans in our community.” For those in military service, he called for “God’s blessing to keep them safe, keep them protected so they can come home.”

In his remarks, UND President Andrew Armacost said the university remains committed to veterans. About 1,450 UND students have some affiliation with the military, either as veterans, family members, or those who are active or retired military members.

Armacost, who holds the rank of U.S. Air Force brigadier general, also noted that Retired Air Force Major General Rodney Lewis, former 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander here, was awarded a Ph.D. degree Friday during UND’s summer commencement ceremony.

Former Grand Forks Mayor Mike Brown listed the many rights and privileges Americans enjoy, emphasizing that all — including freedom of religion and speech, a free press, and the right to vote and to assemble — have been secured and protected by military veterans.

Grand Forks Air Force Base’s newly installed wing commander, Col. Timothy Monroe, reminded listeners that retired and active duty military, although they may not wear the uniform at the same time, share a bond that “remains unyielding”; they are all “defenders of liberty”; and they share a commitment “to service above all else and to put country above all.”

“During COVID, we got very good at reading eyes,” because masks covered so much facial expression, Monroe said. When meeting veterans and others, the eyes “told stories of pain and hardship, but also of triumph, accomplishment, sacrifice and patriotism.”

East Grand Forks Mayor Steve Gander asked listeners to imagine where this nation would be if the fledgling colonies had lost the Revolutionary War or if the U.S. had not won World War I and II, or had not joined in the defense of South Korea, not taken a stand in the Vietnam War, stood firm in the Cold War, or not taken action against Suddam Husein or Osama bin Laden.

After each question, he added, “We have our veterans to thank for that.”

To the veterans and military personnel in the audience, Gander concluded, “We thank you, and we give you the honor you deserve and invite others to do the same.”

