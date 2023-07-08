Grand Forks' Dr. Pat Devig remembered as a gifted surgeon, talented musician

GRAND FORKS – Dr. Patrick Devig is being remembered as a compassionate and gifted heart surgeon and a talented musician by many who knew him.

Devig died June 28 in his Grand Forks home after a long battle with Lewy body dementia. He was 77.

“He was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known,” said Glenna Leedahl, who was a member, with Devig, in the Second Wind Band and Calvary Lutheran Church Choir. “He was always encouraging.”

Devig was “kind enough to take the time to explain” her husband’s health condition – ARD, or acute respiratory distress syndrome – when he was hospitalized here about 14 years ago, Leedahl recalled.

“No other doctor would explain what that meant,” she said. “I really appreciated that.”

Leedahl also recalled that, even when dementia began to take its toll, Devig would inquire about how her son, who’s facing a serious health challenge, was doing, she said. “That always amazed me.”

“He’s one of a kind,” she said. “He was a class act.”

Esteemed heart surgeon

In 1989, the well-known heart surgeon moved from Fargo to Grand Forks, where he started the heart surgery program at United Hospital, which later became Altru Hospital.

Dr. John Lambie, who practiced general internal medicine for 37 years with Grand Forks Clinic and later Altru Health System, said Devig was “an excellent cardiovascular surgeon” and described him as “very smart, very talented and had great musical ability.”

“He was a very kind person, very compassionate with his patients,” Lambie said.

Devig was an enthusiastic sports fan and could often be seen at UND basketball, football and hockey games, he said.

Over his nearly 40-year medical career, Lambie has been part of the “amazing” growth and development of health care services here “and Pat was a good part of that too,” he said.

Love of music

Whitney Berry, member of the UND music department and director of the Calvary Lutheran Church Choir, said he “was always the greatest guy. As Mary Ann (his wife) said in her eulogy, whatever he did, he did to the best of his ability.”

Devig was “an excellent singer and trumpet player,” and someone she would always count on, Berry said. “He was one of those people who was just a gem. (Any) group that Pat was in was better for him being in it.”

“Everything he did was with kindness and caring,” she said. “He was really a servant; he cared a lot for people, whether through medicine or music.”

Devig’s effect on others was probably evident by the more than 30 people – including those from five churches in Grand Forks and Mayville – who showed up to sing for his funeral Thursday, July 6, at Calvary Lutheran, Berry said. “Everyone wanted to sing.”

“It was a wonderful community that represented how integral music” is in the lives of people here, she said. “What a way to celebrate Pat. He would have loved it.”

Einar Einarson, a retired member of the UND music department faculty, said Devig was “dedicated to his music and to medicine.”

“His love was playing in the UND Marching Band,” said Einarson, who as a UND teacher once instructed Devig on playing trumpet. The two also played trumpet in the Second Wind Band and for special occasions, such as Easter, at Calvary Lutheran.

At one time, Devig was an active member of seven bands, based here and in Fargo.

UND Marching Band

Devig, who played trumpet and French horn, helped to revive the UND Marching Band about 25 years ago, when Rob Brooks, its director, first arrived at UND.

At that time, Devig approached Brooks, associate director of bands and director of the Pride of the North Bands, asking to join the band. Brooks agreed. Devig played in the marching band and the hockey and basketball pep bands for years.

“He touched many kids’ lives,” Brooks said.

“Doc showed the kids what it means to be part of a group, and be a leader within the group – by volunteering your time, being there early, staying late, setting things out and trying your hardest, whatever you’re doing,” Brooks said.

Students did not think it strange that a fellow musician was decades older, he said. “They loved him; he was one of us. They didn’t think it was weird or anything; they thought it was really cool to have an older person who loved playing and being part of an organization that was worthy.”

Devig was a role model, Brooks said. “He worked harder than just about everybody else.”

Although, on occasion, Devig would say that he had to leave rehearsal to go and operate on a patient, Brooks recalled. “We’d say, 'go, save lives.'”

In the sixth year of the revival of the UND Marching Band, an award was initiated in Devig’s honor. The Doc Devig Dedication Award is presented annually to the junior or senior student who best represents the qualities for which Devig was known. It’s the highest award given in the band program, Brooks said.

Devig apparently stood out among the UND pep band members. Brooks noted that a referee at a UND basketball game, who had noticed Devig in the group over the years, commented, “is that guy ever going to graduate?”

