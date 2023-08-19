Grand Forks' Downtown Street Fair draws thousands

GRAND FORKS – Even though she has a weekly spot at the Farmer's Market and a stall at Midtown Market Place, Lashanna Lundeby of Hippie Chicks keeps returning to sell her crystals at the Downtown Street Fair.

Adam Helgeson gives his English Bulldog, Zoey, a drink of water Friday evening, Aug. 18, 2023, at the Downtown Grand Forks Street Fair. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

"I have so much fun," she said. "I have done the Street Fair for the past three years."

Hippie Chicks was among 100 vendors at the Downtown Street Fair on Friday and Saturday. The annual event is organized by the Downtown Development Association (DDA). According to the DDA, this year is the biggest to date, based on vendor numbers.

The fair filled Town Square, Third Street South, Kittson Avenue and Fourth Street South with a combination of vendors and local businesses' booths, food trucks and amusement activities like swirling chairs, a small sample curling display and bounce houses.

Vendors came from all over the Midwest, according to DDA Vice President of Marketing Svea Benefield, but also featured local staples like Urban Stampede, Rhombus Guys, Soap by Terry and Hippie Chicks.

Hippie Chicks sells crystals, astrology books, incense, tarot cards and other spiritual items.

Lundeby loves crystals because of their "vibrational energy" and diverse and beautiful appearance.

"I'm just so drawn to them," she said. "And I am finding that so many other people are drawn to them as well."

Last year the DDA reported that 40,000 people attended. Even early in the fair, around its 11 a.m. Friday opening, people were moving through Town Square, stopping at the different booths or lining up at the food trucks parked along Third Street.

Benefield said before the event that the Street Fair was intended to be something for the community, but also a place for visitors to see Grand Forks. She mentioned that the DDA tries to plan the Street Fair to be held in conjunction with UND's Welcome Weekend so that visiting families can experience it.

The Dolezals are one such family. Originally from New Richmond, Wisconsin, they were visiting after helping move their daughter, Cassie, to UND.

"We just finished moving into my apartment, and we were like, 'We want some food and a little break,'" Cassie Dolezal said. "We wanted to check it out."

They had stopped by one booth to sample some banana bread, and tried some food trucks, including Nur Malaysian kitchen and Mama Mac.

More events are being organized by the DDA before next year's Street Fair, like the UND pep rally on Oct. 4 in Town Square and the Holly Dazzle Festival of Lights on Nov. 19.