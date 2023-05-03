Global Friends Coalition honors ELL teacher as Volunteer of the Year

GRAND FORKS — The Global Friends Coalition recently honored Ione Seidlinger, an English Language Learners (ELL) paraeducator at Red River High School, as Volunteer of the Year.

The award was given for her “valuable contributions to the Global Friends Coalition and New Americans in Greater Grand Forks,” the award certificate reads. “Your unwavering support to English learners is outstanding.”

The certificate text went on to praise Seidlinger for “continually advocating for EL students, providing them with opportunities to learn and grow, (and putting) the well-being of your students and the organization first.”

“You recruit students to assist with Global Friends’ events and activities, and you walk beside them in a supportive role,” the award states. “You are dependable, enthusiastic, and always thinking ahead.”

Seidlinger was recognized during a recent open house at the Global Friends’ new location, 1815 DeMers Ave.

“I can’t say enough good about all she does — she works tirelessly for New American youth,” said Cynthia Shabb, executive director of Global Friends Coalition. “She is at every Global Friends event, every meeting, every planning session. She’s a hard worker.”

Seidlinger began working for Grand Forks Public Schools in August 1991.