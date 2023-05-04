Eyre named CVIC’s ‘Peacemaker of the Year’

GRAND FORKS — Andrew Eyre was honored as the 2023 Jim Vigness Peacemaker of the Year at the Community Violence Intervention Center’s annual Judd Sondreal Memorial Rise and Shine for Peace Breakfast on Thursday, May 4.

Eyre, team leader and assistant state’s attorney for Grand Forks County, was selected to receive the award from a field of seven nominees. Other nominees were: Rod Huot, Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office; Mara Jiran, Spectra Health; Tammy Knudson, Grand Forks County Human Service Zone; Tracy Meidinger, UND Police Department; Mark Sanford, who represents a portion of Grand Forks in the North Dakota House of Representatives; and Andrew Schneider, sheriff of Grand Forks County.

Each of the nominees is a strong ally of the CVIC and deserving of the honor, Coiya Tompkins, CVIC president and ceo, said in a news release.

Eyre received the award at the annual Rise and Shine for Peace Breakfast, which drew an audience of 700 and raised funds for interpersonal violence prevention, education and intervention programs.

“Eyre serves as the lead attorney on the personal crimes team at the Grand Forks County State’s Attorney’s Office and is frequently assigned cases involving domestic violence and sexual assault. … He handles each case with the utmost care and consideration,” according to the CVIC release.

In recent years, Eyre has taken the lead on devising a formal process and form so sexual assault victims could more easily request defendants be tested for HIV or other STIs. Collaborating with CVIC staff, Eyre consistently takes extra steps to ensure the victim’s needs are met.

“In the past few years, he has done a remarkable job working with child victims of both physical and sexual abuse,” according to the award entry submitted by CVIC’s crime victim witness team.

“Eyre goes above and beyond to make sure that victims are aware of their rights, notified of developments in the case, and most importantly given a voice through the criminal justice process.”

Each year since 2002, the CVIC has honored community members who go above and beyond to help end interpersonal violence in the community.