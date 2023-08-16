Downtown Street Fair returns to Grand Forks, part of a big weekend in community

GRAND FORKS – The Downtown Street Fair is returning to Grand Forks on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18-19, and organizers are hoping it continues its trend of steady growth.

Last year, the Downtown Development Association declared the 2022 event the biggest ever. This year, even more vendors are expected to attend, which could boost attendance even higher.

“It is a community event where we have a lot of different vendors, food trucks and a lot of activities that fill the streets downtown and in Town Square,” Downtown Development Association (DDA) Vice President of Marketing Svea Benefield said. “It is just a really big weekend for Grand Forks.”

The event, organized by the DDA, will feature dozens of vendors from all over the Midwest, along with food trucks, yard games, a photo booth, art and yoga classes, pickleball, face painting, bounce houses and a scavenger hunt.

Last year, the fair drew more than 40,000 people. According to Benefield, there has been a steady increase in attendance each year. However, she says, the most noticeable growth has been in vendor participation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event went from 50 to 60 vendors in past years, but grew to 90 to 95 last year. The DDA is expecting 100 vendors this weekend.

“To see it grow for our community and the different partnerships that we can have to the event has just been really awesome,” Benefield said.

The fair runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Some unique offerings this year include an “Imagination Playground" put on by the Center of Exploration. Also, there will be a booth dedicated to a DDA and Center of Innovation partnership program called “kidpreneurs,” which highlights youth businesses.

“We offer them free booth space at the street fair and then the Center for Innovation kind of hosts a kidpreneurs camp or class to teach them a few different things before, such as how to market your product or how to sell your products at an event,” Benefield said. “That's one partnership that we're really proud of.”

The Downtown Street Fair was started by the DDA in 2016 after seeing the success of street fairs in Fargo and Bismarck, according to Benefield. More than that, it was also a response to a complaint.

“We always get the quote, ‘There is never anything to do in Grand Forks,’” she said. “It is important for the community to have things like street fairs to look forward to every year.”

Benefield says the DDA also tries to plan the Downtown Street Fair around other big community events, like the Farmer’s Market, which will occur during its normal time and in its normal place during the fair. It's also Welcome Weekend at UND. And in East Grand Forks, the annual Happy Harry's Hot Valley Nights also will be held Friday and Saturday this weekend, with six musical acts (gates for the concerts open at 5 p.m. each day).

ADVERTISEMENT

“We try to strategically do the Street Fair when Welcome Weekend usually is, giving the community and students and their parents or families a glimpse into the community,” Benefield said.

Planning for the Downtown Street Fair begins in January and is an intense process. Seeing the rise of its popularity since its inception has made the organization "very proud," Benefield said.

“We can never stress enough that while we do the work, these events could not happen without all of our sponsors and the people who helped make that happen,” Benefield said.

Benefield said to check the DDA website for more information on scheduling and for vendor lists. She also says that while most vendors have card readers, bringing cash is always a safe bet.