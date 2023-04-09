Christians worldwide celebrate Easter tradition, commemorating Christ’s passion and resurrection

GRAND FORKS – Christians all over the world are celebrating one of the most holy of holidays this weekend.

In the Christian tradition, Easter Sunday is a sacred holiday that commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after His crucifixion.

For the past several days, church calendars in this area, too, have been filled with many opportunities for congregants to worship.

Easter is the culmination of Holy Week, which includes Maundy Thursday, the commemoration of Jesus’ Last Supper with his disciples; Good Friday, the day of His crucifixion; and Holy Saturday, the transition between crucifixion and resurrection.

Easter Sunday marks the end of the Lenten season, a period of 40 days, not counting Sundays. Lent commemorates the period of time when Jesus wandered alone in the wilderness and was confronted and tempted by Satan.

For some Christians, Lent is a time of reflection and introspection regarding one’s faith, and is observed by acts of penance and fasting.

Before Good Friday services April 7 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, the sanctuary was dimly lit and the mood somber. It was serenely quiet; some parishioners were kneeling in prayer. No music could be heard, as hundreds gathered for the retelling of the Passion of the Christ.

In his homily, the Rev. Jered Grossman read from Hebrews, citing the message as “a proclamation, a call to spiritually immerse ourselves into the Passion of the Lord, today and every day.”

As he read the story of the betrayal, arrest and subsequent trial of Christ, and those who played a role in it, he said, “We may find ourselves in any of these characters.”

The reference to “lamb” in Scripture – as in “Behold the Lamb of God which taketh away the sin of the world,” John 1:29 – refers to Christ as a symbol of the sacrificial animal in ancient Israel.

As Deacon John Bredemeier carried the crucifix into the church, with the realistic figure of Christ, music filled the sanctuary, with two vocalists singing “Father, into your hands I commend my spirit,” and the congregation responding the same in song.

Joyous Easter

Easter is characterized by a spirit of gladness and joy as, in his resurrection, the holiday represents Christ’s victory over death, which then is bestowed upon those who believe in Him, according to Christian doctrine.

It is the fulfillment of a promise captured in the biblical passage, John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have eternal life.”

All Christian traditions have their own special liturgical emphases for Easter, according to Britannica online sources. The Easter sunrise service, for example, is a distinctive Protestant observance in North America.

Many churches offer sunrise services on Easter Sunday, reminiscent of the moment when Mary Magdalene approached the tomb, where Christ’s body was laid to rest, “while it was still dark,” according to John 20:1, or as dawn was breaking, as noted in the gospels of Matthew and Luke.

At many churches, the morning services of jubilation, often celebrated with the triumphant sounds of trumpets, trombones and other brass instruments, take place as the sun rises to dispel the darkness.

Similar to Christmas, Easter has become a time for many other traditions, such as Easter egg hunts and ham dinners, both of which have little to do with the celebration of Christ’s resurrection.

Many of these traditions and practices trace their origins to folk customs that have continued to be embraced by the faithful through the centuries.