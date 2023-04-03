Check out some of the Herald’s favorite photos from March

Take a look back at some of our favorite photos from the month of March with this gallery put together with selected pictures from Herald photographers Eric Hylden and Nick Nelson.
Warroad players celebrate their Section 8A championship against East Grand Forks Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Thief River Falls.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
North Border brothers Grant Cosley (11) and Trenton Cosley share a hug after their season-ending loss to May-Port CG in the opening round of the Region 2 tournament Monday at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.
At the conclusion of the annual State of the Base address at the Alerus Center Tuesday morning Col Tim Curry, Commander 319 Reconnaissance Wing, Grand Forks Air Force Base, takes a photograph of a record crowd as mayor Brandon Bochenski looks on.
Thompson's Drew Overby reacts during a scoring run against May-Port CG in the second half of their Region 2 semi-final game Tuesday at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.
Taylor Nelson cuts through snow drifts in his driveway on Eighth Street Southeast in East Grand Forks on Sunday, March 12, 2023. A blizzard over the weekend brought high winds and new snow, creating new drifts to break through for Greater Grand Forks residents.
Preschoolers at Southpoint Elementary view space in a portable, inflatable planetarium during a presentation by mobile ed production, inc. Thursday, March 16, 2023.
(From left) William Neumann, surrogate judge of the ND Supreme Court, Dale Sandstrom, surrogate judge of the ND Supreme Court, Drew Wrigley, Attorney General of ND, and Jon Jensen, chief justice of the ND Supreme Court share a laugh during Gov. Doug Burgum's speech Tuesday in the Great Hall of the ND Capitol.
Justice Gerald VandeWalle listens to tributes celebrating his service and retirement during an event in the Great Hall of the Capitol in Bismarck Tuesday. VandeWalle served as Justice and Chief Justice of the North Dakota Supreme Court from 1978 -2023.
A visitor to the state Capitol in Bismarck takes a break in the Great Hall Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The Capitol building, completed in 1934, is a 21-story Art Deco tower and was designed and constructed by Grand Forks architect Joseph Bell DeRemer and Fargo architect William F. Kurke.
A look at footwear of the Grafton Spoilers basketball team in the Class B Region 2 tournament at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center Thursday, March 9, 2023.
