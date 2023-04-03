50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Check out some of the Herald’s favorite photos from March

A gallery of some of our favorite photos from the month of March

040323 CapitolFeature.jpg
Mark Hardy, executive director of the North Dakota Board of Pharmacy, takes a moment to check his messages during a visit last week to the North Dakota Capitol in Bismarck. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
By Staff reports
Today at 11:23 AM

Take a look back at some of our favorite photos from the month of March with this gallery put together with selected pictures from Herald photographers Eric Hylden and Nick Nelson.

030323 Warroad2.jpg
Warroad players celebrate their Section 8A championship against East Grand Forks Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Thief River Falls.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
030723 NorthBorder1.jpg
North Border brothers Grant Cosley (11) and Trenton Cosley share a hug after their season-ending loss to May-Port CG in the opening round of the Region 2 tournament Monday at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
030823 StateOfBase.jpg
At the conclusion of the annual State of the Base address at the Alerus Center Tuesday morning Col Tim Curry, Commander 319 Reconnaissance Wing, Grand Forks Air Force Base, takes a photograph of a record crowd as mayor Brandon Bochenski looks on.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
030823 TommiesWin.jpg
Thompson's Drew Overby reacts during a scoring run against May-Port CG in the second half of their Region 2 semi-final game Tuesday at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
031323 BlizzardCleanUp.jpg
Taylor Nelson cuts through snow drifts in his driveway on Eighth Street Southeast in East Grand Forks on Sunday, March 12, 2023. A blizzard over the weekend brought high winds and new snow, creating new drifts to break through for Greater Grand Forks residents.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
031723 Planetarium.jpg
Preschoolers at Southpoint Elementary view space in a portable, inflatable planetarium during a presentation by mobile ed production, inc. Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
032923 NDJustices.jpg
(From left) William Neumann, surrogate judge of the ND Supreme Court, Dale Sandstrom, surrogate judge of the ND Supreme Court, Drew Wrigley, Attorney General of ND, and Jon Jensen, chief justice of the ND Supreme Court share a laugh during Gov. Doug Burgum's speech Tuesday in the Great Hall of the ND Capitol.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
032923 VandeWalle2.jpg
Justice Gerald VandeWalle listens to tributes celebrating his service and retirement during an event in the Great Hall of the Capitol in Bismarck Tuesday. VandeWalle served as Justice and Chief Justice of the North Dakota Supreme Court from 1978 -2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
A visitor to the state Capitol in Bismarck takes a break in the Great Hall Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The Capitol building, completed in 1934, is a 21-story Art Deco tower and was designed and constructed by Grand Forks architect Joseph Bell DeRemer and Fargo architect William F. Kurke.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Grafton footwear.jpg
A look at footwear of the Grafton Spoilers basketball team in the Class B Region 2 tournament at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center Thursday, March 9, 2023.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
