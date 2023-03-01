Check out some of the Herald’s favorite photos from February

Take a look back at some of our favorite photos from the month of February with this gallery put together with selected pictures from Herald photographers Eric Hylden and Nick Nelson.
In this photo, taken Feb. 9, Christine Iseminger (from left), Laura Clemetson, Amber Hinderscheid and Allyson Halvorson, nurses who've worked together for years in Altru Hospital's Family Birthing Center, were all pregnant at the same time. Halvorson's baby girl, Elsy, arrived Feb. 13. (Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald)
A herd of deer feed in a bean field north of East Grand Forks Monday, February 13, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Mandy Iverson, Mrs. ND International, works with Miley, a 5-year-old miniature Schnauzer, and Baxter during training recently in Grand Forks. Mandy is in the process (with Miley) of becoming a certified pet therapy handler through the Association of Animal-Assisted Intervention Professionals organization.
Citizens react as the Grand Forks city council votes to not move forward with the development agreement for the Fufeng project at Monday's city council meeting. (Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald)
Fufeng opponents Jodi Carlson, left, and Alison Spicer listen to the council discuss the Fufeng project Monday.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Devils Lake wrestling coaches Brendon Flynn, left, and Eric Kuntz react to a Firebird win in the Eastern Dakota Conference tournament at Red River High School, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2023.
Several members of the Pride of the North marching band show solidarity during a break at the UND -St. Cloud State hockey game February 18, 2023 at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.
Tow truck operators work to unload a agricultural flex header from a semi-trailer in a multi-truck pileup just north of the Thompson (N.D.) exit Monday morning. (Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald)
May-Port CG's Rylee Satrom is fouled by Grafton's Keira Cole in the first half of their Region 2 semi-final Tuesday at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
The Thompson girls basketball team celebrates their Class B Region 2 championship defeating Grafton at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center Thursday, February 23, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Fargo South/Shanley Bruins celebrate with their fans as they hoist their state championship trophy after defeating Red River 3-2 in 3 overtimes Saturday at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Red River's Carter Sproule (21) consoles goalie Jake Jenkins after losing to Fargo South/Shanley in 3 overtimes Saturday in the ND state hockey championship.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Greg Bearce hits the trail on the greenway in subzero weather Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 for a bi-weekly ride along the greenway on a fat tire bicycle. Greg is part of the Ski and Bike Shop group that ride Monday and Thursday evenings.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Fighting Hawks forward Nakiyah Hurst celebrates teammate Maggie Manson's (3) first quarter buzzer beater three-pointer during a home women's basketball game against the South Dakota Coyotes at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks on Saturday, February 4, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Red River Roughriders center Carter Byron (5) nails a dagger slam dunk in overtime during a N.D. East Region boys basketball game against the Devils Lake Firebirds at Red River High School in Grand Forks on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Green Wave forward Grady Magner (18) fires the puck toward the Warroad Warriors goal in the second period of a boys hockey game held at the East Grand Forks Civic Center on Monday, February 6, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Red River wrestler Brody Ray, bottom, fights to free himself from the grasp of Grand Forks Central's Rhys Safratowich during the 106-pound wrestling match as part of the GF Central-Red River-Fargo South Triangular held at Grand Forks Central High School on Saturday, February 4, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.