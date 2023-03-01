Check out some of the Herald’s favorite photos from February

Mandy Iverson, Mrs. ND International, works with Miley, a 5-year-old miniature Schnauzer, and Baxter during training recently in Grand Forks. Mandy is in the process (with Miley) of becoming a certified pet therapy handler through the Association of Animal-Assisted Intervention Professionals organization.

In this photo, taken Feb. 9, Christine Iseminger (from left), Laura Clemetson, Amber Hinderscheid and Allyson Halvorson, nurses who've worked together for years in Altru Hospital's Family Birthing Center, were all pregnant at the same time. Halvorson's baby girl, Elsy, arrived Feb. 13. (Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald)

Take a look back at some of our favorite photos from the month of February with this gallery put together with selected pictures from Herald photographers Eric Hylden and Nick Nelson.

