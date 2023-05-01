Check out some of the Herald’s favorite photos from April

Take a look back at some of our favorite photos from the month of March with this gallery put together with selected pictures from Herald photographers Eric Hylden and Nick Nelson.
A view of the Red River in downtown Grand Forks/East Grand Forks Tuesday morning, April 18, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Deacon John Bredemeier processes into the sanctuary with the Crucifix during the Good Friday worship service at St. Michael's Catholic Church on April 7, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Kim Verke clears the sidewalk on her block on 10th Ave. S. in Grand Forks Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
A robin waits for spring as snowflakes fly in East Grand Forks Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
Lauren Castillo, a hydrologic technician with the USGS, wades through floodwater in Minto, ND, Monday, April 17, 2023 after walking to the river gauge on a bridge in the background to confirm readings from the gauge at the bridge.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
"Spartan Man," aka Bill Chase, watches South Middle School teacher Kane Ueland shoot a free throw during a shootout competition at a school assembly Thursday, April 13, 2023.
USGS hydrologic technician Ernest McCoy works to push a portable crane up the sidewalk on the Sorlie Bridge in downtown Grand Forks Thursday, April 20, 2023 to sample the Red River.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Preschoolers at Southpoint Elementary view space in a portable, inflatable planetarium during a presentation by mobile ed production, inc. Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
(From left) William Neumann, surrogate judge of the ND Supreme Court, Dale Sandstrom, surrogate judge of the ND Supreme Court, Drew Wrigley, Attorney General of ND, and Jon Jensen, chief justice of the ND Supreme Court share a laugh during Gov. Doug Burgum's speech Tuesday in the Great Hall of the ND Capitol.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Gary Benjamin, a sniper during the Vietnam War, tells of students in Matthew Berglund's social studies class about his experiences as he and fellow Vietnam veterans Don Schultz, Larry Young and Wayne Berglund talked about the war and answered students questions.
Michael Dulitz, opiod response project coordinator, for Grand Forks Public Health, demonstrates a xylazine test strip at his office downtown in Grand Forks, Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Grand Forks firefighters cut away a section of a bumper on a semi-truck at the scene of an accident Monday, April 3, 2023 at the intersection of Gateway Drive and Columbia Road.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Dr. Jeremy Gardner, with athletic trainer Kyle Robbins, left, views progress of bone cut prior to placing implant at the Altru surgery center March 8, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald<br/>
Nikki Polum, a sixth-grade teacher at South Middle School, is gifted a tiara and sash from her friends, Ann Herbeck, left, and Midge Thompson, following an event at South honoring Polum, the 2022-2023 Grand Forks Public Schools teacher of the year.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald<br/>
(From left) Quilters Nancy Robison, Victoria Swift, Patti Medal, Kim Cariveau and Pastor Gretchen Graf are photographed with the "COVID" quilt that the group sewed out of pandemic masks at Family of God Church in East Grand Forks Wednesday, April 13, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
East Grand Forks' Hunter Jordheim outpaces Crookston's Kahnen Hansen on an early lap on his way to a win in the 1500 meter race at UND's Fritz Pollard Athletic Center Friday, April 21, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
