Community

Check out some of the Herald’s favorite photos from April

A gallery of some of our favorite photos from the month of April

041823 MintoFlood3.jpg
Mark Hardy, executive director of the North Dakota Board of Pharmacy, takes a moment to check his messages during a visit last week to the North Dakota Capitol in Bismarck. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
By Staff reports
Today at 1:36 PM

Take a look back at some of our favorite photos from the month of March with this gallery put together with selected pictures from Herald photographers Eric Hylden and Nick Nelson.

041923 flood2023.jpg
A view of the Red River in downtown Grand Forks/East Grand Forks Tuesday morning, April 18, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
040923 Easter.jpg
Deacon John Bredemeier processes into the sanctuary with the Crucifix during the Good Friday worship service at St. Michael's Catholic Church on April 7, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
040623 Blizzard2.jpg
Kim Verke clears the sidewalk on her block on 10th Ave. S. in Grand Forks Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
D04xx23 WaitingForSpring.JPG
A robin waits for spring as snowflakes fly in East Grand Forks Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
041823 MintoFlood3.jpg
Lauren Castillo, a hydrologic technician with the USGS, wades through floodwater in Minto, ND, Monday, April 17, 2023 after walking to the river gauge on a bridge in the background to confirm readings from the gauge at the bridge.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
L041723 Monday.JPG
"Spartan Man," aka Bill Chase, watches South Middle School teacher Kane Ueland shoot a free throw during a shootout competition at a school assembly Thursday, April 13, 2023.
042123 Sorlie2.jpg
USGS hydrologic technician Ernest McCoy works to push a portable crane up the sidewalk on the Sorlie Bridge in downtown Grand Forks Thursday, April 20, 2023 to sample the Red River.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
041823 MintoFlood1.jpg
Preschoolers at Southpoint Elementary view space in a portable, inflatable planetarium during a presentation by mobile ed production, inc. Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
04xx23 Phoenix.jpg
(From left) William Neumann, surrogate judge of the ND Supreme Court, Dale Sandstrom, surrogate judge of the ND Supreme Court, Drew Wrigley, Attorney General of ND, and Jon Jensen, chief justice of the ND Supreme Court share a laugh during Gov. Doug Burgum's speech Tuesday in the Great Hall of the ND Capitol.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
O Gary Benjamin.jpg
Gary Benjamin, a sniper during the Vietnam War, tells of students in Matthew Berglund's social studies class about his experiences as he and fellow Vietnam veterans Don Schultz, Larry Young and Wayne Berglund talked about the war and answered students questions.
04xx23 Dulitz.jpg
Michael Dulitz, opiod response project coordinator, for Grand Forks Public Health, demonstrates a xylazine test strip at his office downtown in Grand Forks, Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
040423 crash2.jpg
Grand Forks firefighters cut away a section of a bumper on a semi-truck at the scene of an accident Monday, April 3, 2023 at the intersection of Gateway Drive and Columbia Road.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
04xx23 Surgery2.jpg
Dr. Jeremy Gardner, with athletic trainer Kyle Robbins, left, views progress of bone cut prior to placing implant at the Altru surgery center March 8, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald<br/>
041423 Polum2.jpg
Nikki Polum, a sixth-grade teacher at South Middle School, is gifted a tiara and sash from her friends, Ann Herbeck, left, and Midge Thompson, following an event at South honoring Polum, the 2022-2023 Grand Forks Public Schools teacher of the year.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald<br/>
04xx23 COVIDquilt.jpg
(From left) Quilters Nancy Robison, Victoria Swift, Patti Medal, Kim Cariveau and Pastor Gretchen Graf are photographed with the "COVID" quilt that the group sewed out of pandemic masks at Family of God Church in East Grand Forks Wednesday, April 13, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
042223 EGFtrack1.jpg
East Grand Forks' Hunter Jordheim outpaces Crookston's Kahnen Hansen on an early lap on his way to a win in the 1500 meter race at UND's Fritz Pollard Athletic Center Friday, April 21, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
