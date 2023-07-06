Camp Good Mourning outside Grand Forks proves beneficial for kids dealing with the loss of a loved one

GRAND FORKS – Seven-year-old Cameron Filiano was a little hesitant when he arrived for the daylong Camp Good Mourning recently at Turtle River State Park, 22 miles west of Grand Forks.

The camp, hosted by Altru Health System since 1998, is designed to help kids, ages 5 to 18, express their grief and learn skills to cope with the loss of a loved one. The free camp has been held annually, except the past three summers due to the pandemic.

“It was, like, sketchy at first,” Cameron said. The sight of “big kids” at the camp made him a bit unsure about participating.

“He started to back up a little bit,” said his mother, Brittany Filiano, of Grand Forks. “But once I got him registered, and he joined in the group activities, he liked it – and I knew he would.”

Led by volunteers, the kids played games, took part in music and craft sessions, and – in small groups – could talk about their loved one who has died and their feelings, if they wished to.

“My favorite part was playing with water balloons, and tossing them,” Cameron said, recalling enthusiastically the fun he had. “And playing with instruments, like the drums.”

Filiano happened to hear about the camp and signed her son up for it last winter, she said.

This was Cameron’s first experience at an all-day camp, so she and her husband, Dylan Filiano “weren’t sure how he’d handle it. But he’s been talking about it ever since, and he wants to go back next year.”

At Camp Good Mourning, held in June, 32 campers were taught how to use music to express how they feel, and made garden stepping stones to commemorate their loved one. For his stepping stone, Cameron used lots of rocks including one imprinted with the word, “courage,” Filiano said.

The camp volunteers “really worked with all the kids,” she said. “And they said Cameron really opened up.”

His great-grandfather, Frank Phillips, died in May 2022, she said. They were “very close.”

“He taught me how to ride a bike,” Cameron said. The two shared a love of Harley Davidson motorcycles, and Phillips attended all of his great-grandson’s baseball games.

Ever since Phillips’ death, Cameron “has struggled with his passing away,” Filiano said. “As parents, we can do all that we can, but we felt he needed something more.”

“He had a great time,” she said. “He really did.”

At the camp, parents also received additional resources to help their children cope with their loss and “help them get through those trying times,” she said.

Brittany and Dylan Filiano are pictured with their children, Cameron and Averie, during the family meeting, the last segment of Camp Good Mourning, in June at Turtle River State Park. Contributed

Initial uncertainty

Cameron’s initial apprehension at the camp is not unusual, said Courtney Caron, camp coordinator. “You see (kids) holding onto their parents. But within an hour, they’re running around, having a blast.”

The volunteers engage the kids in a variety of creative art and music therapy activities, Caron said. Through music, “we explore, what does happy sound like, what does sad sound like?”

Through art therapy, kids make sand art and bead art in necklaces, bracelets and key chains and craft stepping stones – on all of which campers could inscribe the name of their loved one.

The value of physical movement is highlighted, as the kids took nature walks through the park.

They learn that a walk in nature is “something they can do whenever they feel sad or bad or alone,” Caron said.

In small groups, campers may talk about their loved one, if they want to, she said. “Not a lot of kids know other kids who’ve lost someone.”

Pet therapy was provided by Sophie, a Great Dane who “kept them company,” she said.

Among the 26 volunteers at this year’s camp were social workers and music therapists, including pediatric therapists, Caron said. “We didn’t advertise for volunteers. As soon as they heard the camp was going to be held, people reached out.”

One volunteer, Jordan Arends, 21, of Grand Forks, understands especially what the kids are going through, trying to deal with their grief, he said. At age 13, he attended Camp Good Mourning after losing an older brother to suicide.

Initially, he didn’t want to go, “it was scary,” he said. But his mother and another relative “wanted me to see, and be with, other people who were in the same position.”

At the camp, “the activities to either help us remember the person we lost, or to make something that reminds us of them, were helpful,” said Arends.

He recalled making a stepping stone “as a reminder of things we used to do together,” he said. The stone has a permanent spot in the family’s lakeside campground.

He attended the camp for five consecutive summers before signing on as a volunteer.

Serving at Camp Good Mourning as a team leader assistant “reminds me that there are so many people out there who don’t have anyone to talk to,” Arends said, noting that he hopes his work will ensure that kids “don’t hurt themselves while dealing with grief.”

Based on his first experience as a volunteer, Arends, who’s a senior at UND majoring in social work, said, “I will be a volunteer again.”

The next camp is planned for the second weekend in June 2024.

Kids were encouraged to draw pictures or write letters to their deceased loved ones during Camp Good Mourning. These items were placed under the tree planted during a memorial service at the close of the daylong camp in June at Turtle River State Park. Contributed

Memorial ceremony

During the recent Camp Good Mourning, the kids were encouraged to draw pictures or write letters to their deceased loved ones and place them in the hole where they planted a tree donated by the park.

Parents were invited to attend this event, part of the camp’s closing memorial ceremony, which preceded a family picnic.

During this time, parents also heard from volunteers about what they can do, going forward, to help their child, Caron said, while “they too are going through their own grief.”

In the weeks since their son attended Camp Good Mourning, Brittany and Dylan Filiano have seen a difference in Cameron.

“He seems a little bit happier. He’s more comfortable talking about (his great-grandfather),” she said. “It used to be that if we talked about him or Cameron would see a picture of him, he’d kind of cry. Now he’s dealing with those emotions much better.”