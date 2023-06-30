Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Blue Zones Project sponsors ‘Hop-a-Park Challenge’ this month

Pinwheels have been placed in 10 city parks for visitors to find and photograph. Anyone who posts a photo of a pinwheel with the hashtag #hoppinparksgf will be entered into a drawing for a swag bag.

Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Today at 7:01 AM

GRAND FORKS – The Blue Zones Project, in partnership with Grand Forks Park District, is sponsoring a “Hop-a-Park Challenge” to encourage people to get outside, be physically active, and enjoy nature in 10 city parks.

Blue pinwheels have been placed in each of the following parks: Exchange Club, Half Circle, Independence, Jaycees, Kannowski, Midtown, Riverside, Skidmore and University parks, and the Lincoln Dog Park.

In each park, find the pinwheel and snap a photo of it, then post it on Instagram and/or Facebook with the hashtag #hoppinparksgf to be entered into a drawing for a summer swag bag giveaway.

Every Monday in July, the Blue Zones Project Grand Forks will announce a winner from the previous week on its social media channels. Each park photo will count as a separate entry, so participants are encouraged to take a photo at all ten parks.

The challenge, which runs Saturday, July 1, through July 31, is a means of celebrating National Hop-a-Park Day, organizers say.

To find the location for each park, visit www.gfparks.org and click on “parks and facilities.”

This special initiative is brought to Grand Forks through an innovative sponsorship by Altru Health System and the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc., and Blue Zones, LLC. The Blue Zones Project is a community-by-community, well-being improvement initiative designed to enable people to live longer, happier lives with reduced rates of chronic diseases and a higher quality of life.

For more information, contact the Blue Zones Project team in Grand Forks by email at bzpgrandforks@sharecare.com , visit www.grandforks.bluezoneproject.com , or follow the work under way in the Grand Forks community on Facebook and Instagram: @bzpgrandforks .

Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Pamela Knudson is a features and arts/entertainment writer for the Grand Forks Herald.

She has worked for the Herald since 2011 and has covered a wide variety of topics, including the latest performances in the region and health topics.

Pamela can be reached at pknudson@gfherald.com or (701) 780-1107.
