Blue Zone Projects gets students involved in the community

GRAND FORKS – Six-year-old Aradhna Kadkha is one of many gathered on a Wednesday in the heat at St. Anne’s Guest Home, an assisted living facility. Kadhka and all the others, a diverse mix of children and adults, are there for the weekly Walking Hours, put on by the Blue Zone Project.

Kadkha, like the other children in attendance, spends all week looking forward to socializing and volunteering with the St. Anne’s residents, even in the summer after the end of the school year.

“It’s my favorite time of the week,” she said.

The Blue Zone Project is a multi-city initiative dedicated to improving quality of life within communities, and seeks to give people living in the project cities longer and healthier lives. Walking Hours — a group walk — is a part of that initiative in Grand Forks.

Also among the group, introducing and getting everyone ready to walk, is Blue Zone Project Grand Forks leader Christine “Chrissy” Dewey, a multilingual learner teacher at Winship Elementary.

Dewey’s effort to bring the Blue Zone Project to Grand Forks began in 2021, when a student survey revealed many of the students were having difficulty “identifying positive feelings” and with social awareness.

Dewey was shocked and saddened by those results, so she went to the drawing board looking to find a solution.

“When we feel good is when we give back or we do things for others,” she said. “So I really wanted to make that a goal for our school and our students. Our school’s motto is ‘be the light.’ So be the light to each other, spread your light.”

Once she knew she wanted to get students into the community, Dewey applied for a mini grant through the Grand Forks Foundation for Education.

Dewey’s original plan was to bus students to assisted living facilities in other parts of town to volunteer with the residents.

“Transportation is such a huge price — to get a bus in, to finance the bus drivers,” she said. “But I knew that's what I wanted to do. I wanted to get our students out and giving back in the community and seeing what it feels like to give back and to just make connections.”

Dewey received the grant and had the money to get students to cover transportation. She used it to bus students to volunteer opportunities at the Salvation Army and other charities. However, she did not realize the biggest community partner would be just around the corner.

“I realized that not even a block away is St. Anne's Guest Home,” she said. “I was like, ‘oh my gosh, what a great opportunity.’”

So Dewey took a first-grade class over to St. Anne’s to help out in the vegetable garden. While the kids worked, residents came out to thank them and started talking with them.

“Our kids were just lighting up, their smiles on their faces and I was like, ‘This is it, this is what we need to do,’” Dewey said. “Both the residents and the students are kind of just excited to be around each other and have new people and see new people.”

With the first venture being immediately successful, Dewey sought to make it a schoolwide event. She said she noticed the change immediately.

“They were totally building connections,” she said. “The kids knew the residents by name. The residents look forward to us. It was kind of a purpose, you know.”

Other teachers also noticed the impact on St. Anne’s residents and students.

“It's been fun with my kindergarten kids to see them open up,” teacher Traci Plante said. “I mean, the first couple of times they were very cautious and not quite sure of what's going on, just with the wheelchairs or the glasses or just the elderly parts of life. But as they got to know their friends … just the smiles are pure joy.”

The residents have nothing but good things to say about it.

“It gets me out of the house,” said Margie Volk, a St. Anne’s resident.

“I’m glad the children come over here and I like to walk with them,” said Brian McMahon, another resident. “I think that's a good thing.”

First-grade teacher Mikayla Marion said it’s clear to see the residents light up when the kids come to visit.

“It's just it makes you feel good. It's a contagious sort of happiness,” she said.

The students love it just as much as the residents do.

Leeloo Parrello, age 6, talked about how much she loved drawing and coloring with the residents. It was a sentiment shared by 9-year-old Desan Duchscherer.

When asked if it makes them look forward to going to schools on the days they visit, Duchscherer nodded enthusiastically.

Dewey says that with the success of the Blue Zone project, she is looking to expand community partners and hoping that other schools in Grand Forks will adopt similar programs, getting students involved with the community.

“We built such a relationship with them that the residents had the opportunity to come to our school because, again, we're only a block away,” Dewey said. “So they came to our school for the band concert or the orchestra concert.”

At the end of the year, St. Anne’s residents also attended the kindergarten graduation.

“It was so heartwarming,” Plante said. “We had a little reserved seating for them. … I hope that it just made them feel so welcome and so proud to be there.”

The students were also excited to see their St. Anne’s friends at graduation.

“We walked by them when we walked in and there were the little waves,” Plante said.

Dewey thinks of the experience as more than just service but as an extension of the obligation of teachers to students.

“Educating academics is a huge priority, but building a whole child is so much bigger than just math or just reading,” Dewey said. “Giving back, making connections, being kind, spreading joy is a human thing that is in all of us. But if we don't tap into that or teach that, teach how to give back, sometimes it can get lost.”