BIO Girls boosts girls’ self-esteem and mental health through local programming

GRAND FORKS — As girls across the Midwest battle anxiety, low self-esteem and other mental health challenges, an area program determined to change this has been growing over the last decade.

BIO Girls — “beautiful inside and out” — is a nonprofit organization with the goal to improve adolescent girls’ self-esteem. Started in 2013 in Fargo by Founder and Executive Director Missy Heilman, what began as a single site has expanded into 90 locations throughout North Dakota, Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin. That number is growing, with more sites popping up in rural towns that wish to improve the mental health of local girls.

The youth program available consists of 12 sessions held weekly, each 90 minutes long. Each session begins with a devotion, followed by a large group lesson by the site directors focusing on one of the four pillars — mental wellness, healthy relationships, kindness or leadership. The girls are then broken into smaller groups with mentors to lead small discussions, along with some crafts. After that, the girls participate in physical activity, such as running, yoga or cross training, which depends on which program the girls are in.

Five BIO Girls participants sit down with a mentor for a small group discussion. Photo provided by Macy Kraemer

There are spring, summer, fall and winter program seasons, though the exact start dates depend on the volunteers in charge of the programs — BIO Girls is 100% volunteer facilitated. Those interested in registering can look for programs near them at https://www.biogirls.org/ . Each site has its own Facebook page as well, where there is more information about that particular program. All volunteers are trained by BIO Girls to prepare for their programs.

The program wants girls to feel exactly what its name stands for: “beautiful inside and out.”

According to the 2021 North Dakota Youth Risk Behavior Survey, one in eight North Dakota girls has reportedly attempted suicide, and nearly 50% have mentioned feeling sad or hopeless almost every day. BIO Girls aims to be a preventative program to decrease these numbers. From the organization’s yearly reports, seven out of 10 BIO Girls have experienced increased self-esteem, and 50% have reported decreased anxiety.

A new teen program has been launched this year for girls grades seven to 11. This program is made up of five sessions focusing on five modules — mental health, body image, self-confidence, relationships and faith & teens. The last module is offered as three retreats: “discipleship,” “fearfully and wonderfully made” and “Jesus: the way, the truth, and the light” according to its website. Macy Kraemer, BIO Girls’ marketing director, explained the importance of the difference between the youth and teen programs.

“They're led by facilitators who have (a) background in mental health and related fields because, as you can imagine, those conversations get a lot more serious as girls get older,” she said.

There are more mental health-related resources available at BIO Girls. The BIO Girls Podcast, started in 2022, features conversations led by BIO Girls’ Director of Programming and Research Beth Salafia, about different realms of mental health with professionals like nurses, therapists and pediatricians. The podcast will post new episodes this May for Mental Health Awareness Month. BIO Girls will also be putting downloadable lessons on its website for parents to do with their girls at home.

While BIO Girls does have a cost to register, it is flexible and parents can receive financial support. Previously, it cost $212 to register, but now BIO Girls’ website offers what Kraemer calls a “pay what you can” model, where parents can select what price they can pay. The suggested price is $67.50, but if parents are unable to afford it, there is an option to pay nothing. This option is accessible because BIO Girls has scholarship funds available to help ensure girls can participate in the program, and Kraemer expects this year BIO Girls will provide $330,000 in financial assistance for its participants.

One of the first parts of a BIO Girls weekly session is a large group lesson all the girls participate in. Photo provided by Macy Kraemer

When it comes to the spread of BIO Girls across five states, Kraemer says it’s mostly word of mouth and social media.

“Being the director of marketing I would say 99% of our growth is totally people attesting to the fact that one, even just volunteering was super impactful; two, their kids have gone through it or a kid they know has gone through it,” she said. “And so it’s been incredible to watch it grow like that.”

Kraemer joined BIO Girls in 2018 and shares the sentiment she’s noticed a large number of volunteers hold: a wish that a program like this existed when she was younger.

“Being on the marketing side, I get to hear a lot of other people’s ‘why’s and it kind of falls similar to mine,” she said. “So many women say, ‘gosh, I just wish I had something like this when I was that age’ and I think that’s something that I feel as well. BIO Girls is a place that celebrates differences and uniqueness and embraces failure and teaches lessons that you maybe don’t learn in school. … It just makes you think, how cool would it have been to have something like that?”

Each summer the organization holds the Find Your Kind 5K, the finale for many BIO Girls’ seasons. This year it will be held May 11 at 5:15 p.m., with a youth run held before at 5.

BIO Girls participants sit together at a 5k run event, smiling and holding up medals with the BIO Girls logo on them. Photo provided by Macy Kraemer

As for the future, BIO Girls plans to help one in six North Dakota adolescent girls by 2025. The organization currently impacts one in 13, and plans to have 3,200 girls participate in its programs this year, with 90 sites across five states. The programs are saturated in North Dakota and Minnesota, and Kraemer says it’s important to have more than one program site in different towns and cities to give girls more opportunities to be BIO Girls.

“The more programs we have, the more opportunities we have to reach more girls,” she said.

