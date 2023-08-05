Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Bakers announced for second-annual Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off

Bakers from Greater Grand Forks and from area towns Lakota, Warren, Halstad and Harwood will be competing for this year's title.

082322 PieBakeOff2.jpg
Sixteen pies await judging at the Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.
Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald
Korrie Wenzel
By Korrie Wenzel
Today at 7:00 AM

GRAND FORKS — For those competitors new to the Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off, Evan Andrist offers this analysis: “It’s going to be as intense as you make it.”

Home of Economy horizontal.jpg

Andrist would know. He’s one of two bakers returning from last year to compete for a second time in the Home of Economy-Herald tournament, which gets underway with first-round judging on Aug. 28 and will conclude Sept. 18.

“I spent days up to the competition and that’s all I focused on. This year, I’m going to bring it back a bit,” said Andrist, who last year made it to the Final 4.

The key, he said, is to “make sure this is a fun competition and that you’re having fun in it.”

Not much has changed with the tournament’s process — the same four judges are back, as are most of the business sponsors — but one notable difference will occur during the first round of competition.

Last year, the bakers were paired against each other randomly in head-to-head competition, starting with the first round. This year, head-to-head matchups won’t begin until Week 2.

Evan Andrist (1).jpg
Evan Andrist, of Grand Forks.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Instead of head-to-head competition in the first round, only the top eight scores will advance; then, the bakers will be seeded in an eight-person, head-to-head tournament for the remaining rounds.

The idea, according to organizers, is to ensure the top scorers advance out of the first round. It also will promote fairness in the drawing process.

This year’s field of competitors includes Andrist, of Grand Forks; Tammy Schmitz, of Grand Forks; Mandy Williamson, of Grand Forks; Dawn Pearson, of Grand Forks; Cassie Campbell, of Grand Forks; Bette Morstad, of Grand Forks; Megan Werven, of Grand Forks; Debbie Todhunter, of Grand Forks; Renae Schanilec, of Grand Forks; Max Van Blarcom, of Grand Forks; Peter Brack, of Grand Forks; Elaine Brooks, of Lakota, North Dakota; Deanna Shackelford, of Harwood, North Dakota; Richelle Kruger, of Warren, Minnesota; and Donna Scholl, of Halstad, Minnesota.

Andrist last year won in the first round with “Elane’s Juneberry Rhubarb Pie,” then got a second-round win with a pastel-colored raspberry French silk pie. His chocolate-caramel-pecan lost in the semifinals to Jill Hanson, who finished second in the 2022 tournament.

RhubarbRaspberry by Tammy Schmitz.jpg
"Rhubarb Raspberry Pie" by Tammy Schmitz, of Grand Forks.
Grand Forks Herald

Along with Andrist, Schmitz is returning from last year. She earned a first-round win with a picturesque latticed rhubarb-raspberry pie but her apple-cranberry pie lost in the second round to eventual champion Caitlin Olson.

Olson, of East Grand Forks, won last year’s tournament title with four consecutive wins — a feat achieved entirely with vegan recipes. Previous champions are not eligible to compete again.

Along with Home of Economy and the Herald, business sponsors are the Blue Moose, Hugo’s, the East Grand Forks-Grand Forks Chamber of Commerce, North Dakota Mill and Elevator, Walls Pharmacy, Altru Health System, Hope Church, Ground Round, Harry’s Steakhouse, Alerus, American Crystal Sugar, Toasted Frog, the Lighting Gallery, Valley Senior Living and Grazing Queens.

Raspberry French Silk Pie by Evan Andrist.jpg
"Raspberry French Silk Pie," baked by Evan Andrist for the 2022 Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-Off.
Grand Forks Herald

Bakers will receive a $25 gift card each week from Home of Economy to pay for pie ingredients, as well as free sugar from American Crystal Sugar Co. and free flour from the North Dakota Mill and Elevator.

The winner will choose between a $500 gift card or a pie safe, valued at $1,400. Both prizes are courtesy of the Home of Economy. Also, the winning baker will receive $500 from the Herald, in the name of the winning baker’s sponsor.

Judges are Lane Leech, head chef at Harry’s Steakhouse; Kristen Whitney, food and beverage manager at CanadInns Destination Center in Grand Forks; Jessica Rerick, a culinary writer and owner of Craveable Kitchen; and Marsha Johnson, a Herald administrative assistant. Leech, Whitney and Rerick all are trained in the culinary arts, while Johnson is an avid amateur baker.

The judges use score sheets that focus on three distinct categories: Crust (up to 15 points), filling (up to 15 points) and presentation (up to 10 points). The weighted scores toward crust and filling help judges find the most notable pies in a traditional sense. The score sheets specifically say that “an entrant doesn’t necessarily have to bake a unique pie to win this contest, but a baker can earn extra points by way of creative and interesting presentations.”

At times during the competition last year, the judges offered hints to bakers who might be reading the stories in the Herald.

During the first round of the contest they felt some bakers had overindulged on thickeners – corn starch, for instance.

“If there are fruit pies, I hope they’re working to have something more involved than just a thickening agent,” Leech said at one point.

Whitney agreed.

“I understand they want their pies to hold and that’s why they’re putting so much in," she said. "But it’s a little overpowering."

091322 Caitlin.jpg
Caitlin Olson, shown in this Herald file photo, won the 2022 Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-Off.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

