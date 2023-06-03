Athletes from a world apart come to UND, fall in love and will marry this month

BAYPORT, Minnesota – It may have been her Aussie accent that first attracted Garett Maag to Juliet Gordon, but their common interest in athletic competition and drive to succeed as servant leaders became shared attributes on which they built a lasting relationship.

Gordon and Maag were recruited to play basketball and football, respectively, on scholarship at UND. Gordon is from Adelaide, the capital city of South Australia; Maag was born and raised in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

They came to UND from opposite sides of the world, are now engaged and will be married June 18, on Father’s Day weekend, at Lake Elmo, Minnesota. Both have earned UND degrees.

“I think it’s kind of funny that we’re getting married on that weekend when I first met his family three years ago,” Gordon said.

They are living in Bayport, Minnesota, until they get word about Maag possibly joining an NFL team.

“We are both very thankful that we went to UND – and thankful that UND brought us together,” Gordon said.

They are “very appreciative” of what their coaches did for them.

Liked the accent

The couple met at a social event for athletes.

“Someone made a comment about my accent, and Garett kind of chimed in on how he liked it. And then we both started talking after that and went on a couple of dates,” she said.

Even though Gordon went home to Australia for three months in the spring of 2020 because of the pandemic, they communicated long distance. After her return to UND, they resumed dating and were engaged on July 2, 2022.

Looking back, Gordon said their relationship just grew over time.

There wasn’t just one point when she knew she wanted to marry Maag. Instead, “there were lots of points,” she said. “I think it was kind of a natural thing, of both of us wanting to marry.

“It happened naturally, by supporting each other at games. I had no family here to come to my games, he was my family for that … and taking care of each other when we were sick. It was an accumulation of events.”

Future plans

Maag, who earned two undergraduate degrees – in marketing and business management – at UND, is a wide receiver and now is hoping to catch on with an NFL team.

After various agents reached out to him, he signed with an agent last fall. The agent provides help to gain the attention of teams looking for talented players.

Maag, who played at UND for five years, has been invited to rookie camps for the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins and participated in a training camp with the Tennessee Titans, he said. NFL teams “assign you right away, or they say you’re on their short list, which means you’re on their radar (whereby) if one of their players gets hurt, they’ll call you up.”

Maag isn’t aiming for one particular team, but “getting picked up by the Vikings would be awesome. They’re my hometown team forever,” he said. He and his family are “diehard fans.”

UND’s “power forward”

At 5 foot, 11 inches, Gordon was recruited online by UND. A recruiting agency “sent my film and a resume of sorts to various coaches at schools that had subscribed to the service,” she said. “They relied on watching film of me online and seeing my resume of basketball and academic achievements.”

She made an unofficial visit to UND with her parents in April 2018, and committed to the school.

Gordon, who played various positions on UND’s basketball team, has played “wherever they need me,” she said. This past year, as a starting center, she “guarded the biggest kid on the floor.”

“Garett calls me a ‘power forward,’ ” she said with a laugh.

Gordon, who earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in kinesiology, majoring in exercise science, is working part-time while her fiance awaits word about an NFL contract.

Gordon is quick to point out several attributes of her husband-to-be.

“He’s a very competitive person. He’s very attractive but he’s very smart – and he’s good at math, so that’s good when we’re playing cribbage,” he said. “He’s a very kind, very sweet person.”

In May 2022, “he came home to Australia to meet my entire family, and asked my parents’ blessing” to marry her, she recalled. “So I kind of knew (his proposal) was coming, but I didn’t know at what point.”

Admirable traits

Gordon has several traits that Maag admires.

“She has a very servant-leadership heart. She’s always putting others before herself,” he said. “I’ve always told her that she is strong physically and mentally. It’s hard to imagine leaving family from the opposite side of the world and coming here, not knowing anyone.”

That competitive spirit is evident beyond the football field and the basketball court. It event extends to cribbage, which they play a lot, Gordon said.

As athletes, “we both had a better understanding of the other’s time demands with athletics and academics, and the balance it would take to juggle both,” Gordon said. “That helped us make the most of opportunities when we both didn’t have practice or we would spend Sundays together watching football and studying.

“I think we are both highly competitive people and servant leaders in both life and our sports, so we shared that common aspect too,” she said. “We were also each other’s biggest supporters at the games we could attend (when possible).

“I remember Garett playing a big game last year and we had practice, and my head coach (Mallory Bernhard) let us put (the radio play-by-play) of the game over the speakers so we could listen as we were warming up.”

A commitment to athletics wasn’t necessarily an important factor in the growth of their relationship, Maag said, “but I would say it’s pretty cool we have athletic backgrounds and both went to UND. We both have athletic mindsets. UND has shaped us into the people we are now and will help us in the future.”