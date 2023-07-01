Anonymous donor issues fifth challenge to support Mayville State University football team

MAYVILLE — Mayville State University alumni and supporters have been issued a challenge by an anonymous donor: all monetary gifts given to the university in support of its football program by Nov. 11 will be matched up to $30,000.

This is the fifth time the donor has pledged to match donations since he began in January of 2020. The previous donations were set to $20,000 and, according to the Mayville State University Foundation, every challenge has been met, meaning the combined efforts of the anonymous donor and those who accepted his challenge have raised $160,000 for the football team.

According to Lon Jorgensen, executive director of the Mayville State University Foundation, more than $16,000 has already been raised to meet the newest challenge.

The funding is used by the White Hat Club to assist the football team. The White Hat Club began in fall of 2019 with 49 members, each contributing $500 to support Mayville State’s football players. Half of the donations went into providing the team with white helmets to wear during the Farmers Bowl, an annual fall celebration sponsored by the Foundation that “honors the agricultural way of life in the Mayville-Portland and Traill County area,” according to Mayville State’s website. The other half of the donations provided for scholarships, support for the White Hat Club and other needs.

“It was kind of a grassroots effort,” said Beth Swenson, associate director of the Mayville State University Foundation.

Currently, the White Hat Club is made up of more than 100 members.

Rocky Larson, who became head coach of the football team in February of 2020, is grateful for the support of this anonymous person and the possible $60,000 that could come out of this current challenge.

“That’s a huge shot in the arm to a football program," he said. "It’s awesome to have someone out there that cares about us and wants us to be successful."

Some of the funding provided by the donor has been used to improve the weight room for the athletic department, fund scholarships and purchase more helmets for the growing football team, which currently is made up of more than 100 players.

Jorgensen says the donor has even provided an additional $10,000 last year to help the team purchase a new utility cart for games, which is used for tasks like transporting water and injured players.

“Everything he does is for the betterment of something,” he said.

The gratitude for this anonymous donor and his contributions to the football team was palpable from Jorgensen, Larson and Swenson.

“I just think we couldn't be more grateful to have somebody step up and kind of lead the way and encourage others to get on board,” Swenson said.