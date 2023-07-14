Altru officials open, reveal contents of time capsules placed in hospital building decades ago

GRAND FORKS – Altru Health System employees and their family members community got a glimpse of the past on Thursday, July 13, at Sertoma Park when two time capsules, representing the health care system’s past, were opened.

The opening of the time capsules was the featured event at Altru’s Summer Social. Before the picnic commenced, Todd Forkel and Dr. Josh Deere, Altru Health System CEO and president, respectively, welcomed guests and explained the significance of a couple items found in the time capsules.

One capsule, a copper box lined with chipboard, contained items that represented 1976, when United Hospital – which preceded Altru Hospital – was dedicated. The other time capsule, a pale yellow tube, held the hospital’s 1996 history.

The ‘76 time capsule reveals the hospital’s 1975 budget, numerous photos, and documents outlining the merger of Deaconess and St. Michael’s hospitals, to form United Hospital.

Altru Health Systems CEO Todd Forkel, right, and Derek Goebel, Altru's director of finance and supply chain, share a laugh as Forkel references the 1975 United Hospital budget from the 1976 time capsule opened Thursday, July 13, 2023.

The ‘96 capsule revealed early medical technology, including an X-ray of the heart equipped with a telemetry unit, and the top-selling item in the auxiliary’s gift shop that year – a bendable tubular toy with a furry pom-pom on the end. It also contained a floppy disc and a VHS tape labeled, “Lamaze: You and Your Baby.”

“It’s always amazing how both of these being faith-based hospitals” came together to form a new healthcare entity, Forkel said. “The pioneers who came into this area went against the odds. It’s interesting to see what they went through – the Depression, the world wars.

“We stand on their shoulders,” he said. “I wish some from the past could see where we are now.”

Long-term employees

The informal program also included remarks by five Altru employees who were working at United Hospital in 1976 and still are Altru employees: Mavis Fayette, who started in 1976 as a licensed practical nurse and later, with the hospital’s support, took training to become a registered nurse; Diane Lieberg, who was hired in August 1970, is a sports service technician in the surgical recovery room; Dawn Jenkins, who started in February 1976, works with preoperative referrals; and Raymond Kiefel, who was hired in October 1976, works in environmental services.

Each spoke about their experience and various roles they had working at Altru. A couple mentioned their memories of dealing with challenges wrought by the Flood of ‘97 as well as the dramatic changes in health care, such as a greatly reduced length of patient hospital stays.

“My first office was in a patient room at Deaconess (Hospital in downtown Grand Forks),” Jenkins said. She started working in quality care management and social work.

Altru staff members review items from the 1976 and 1996 time capsules that were opened at Altru's Summer Social picnic Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Sertoma Park.

At Thursday’s picnic, all of the items in the time capsules were displayed on tables for all the guests to view. Contents of both time capsules will be preserved, Altru officials said.

Audrey Lorenz, who has worked at the hospital for 35 years, said, “I could spend hours going through every document. This is so fun.”

As a UND student, she started as an intern in the then-marketing department and most recently has assumed the role of philanthropy and partnership strategist with the Altru Foundation.

At the groundbreaking ceremony for United Hospital in 1973, Dr. Robert Warner (from left), Chuck Goodman, Harry Rice, Robert Jacobson and Tom McElroy are pictured.

Looking back

The groundbreaking ceremony for construction of United Hospital was held in July 1973.

The main portion of the current hospital was completed and opened in 1976 as United Hospital. In 1997, United Health Services and the Grand Forks Clinic merged to form Altru Health System.

Documents at Altru Hospital showed the location of the time capsules, Forkel said, “so we were able to find them very easily.”

However, extricating the time capsules was no easy task, said Jami Schumaker, communications specialist with Altru Health System. They had been placed in a brick column between the two sliding doors at the hospital entrance.

Workers extracted them this past weekend using a pulley-type apparatus, she said.

New hospital

Ground was broken for the replacement hospital, located north of the current hospital, in 2019. At the end of 2022, the hospital was deemed 44% complete, according to an Altru historical record.

As the construction continues on the new hospital, it was determined that this was the appropriate time to open the time capsules that were placed in the current hospital, officials said.

At Sertoma Park on Thursday, a large trunk was placed on the stage where Dave Berger and Friends entertained the audience that evening. That trunk will serve as the time capsule that will be placed in the new hospital in the next 16 to 18 months, Forkel said. The exact location of its placement and its contents are not yet determined.

It is expected that the new hospital will be open to patients early 2025. It has been reported that the current hospital will be razed in 2026.