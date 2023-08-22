Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Altru Family YMCA annual golf tournament set for Sept. 7 at King’s Walk Golf Course

YMCA
Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Today at 1:00 PM

GRAND FORKS – The Altru Family YMCA is hosting its annual golf tournament Sept. 7 at King’s Walk Golf Course in south Grand Forks. Proceeds from the event will benefit the YMCA Partner of Youth financial scholarship program.

About 75 to 100 families or kids benefit from the scholarship program each year, said Bob McWilliams, the Y’s executive director.

The tournament, now in its 22nd year, is open to four-person teams; each golfer pays $125 to participate, McWilliams said.

The 18-hole scramble begins with lunch and registration at 11 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at noon. Course games, doors prizes and the $1,000 putt contest will be featured.

The YMCA added the putt contest six years ago, McWilliams said. Each golfer who wants to participate pays $10 for the chance to sink a short put, within three tries. If one is sunk, that golfer is eligible to try for a 40-foot putt at the end of the tournament and, if it’s sunk, the golfer wins $1,000.

“We’ve actually given away the $1,000 prize twice,” McWilliams said. Last year, a former YMCA board member won the prize, but immediately returned it to the scholarship fund.

Membership and program scholarship funds are supported by special events – like this golf tournament – and fundraisers, grants and donations, he said. With scholarship assistance and reduced rates, vital programs such as swim lessons, childcare, youth sports and adult programs are available to everyone. The adult programs include Parkinson Wellness; Livestrong at the YMCA, for those with or recovering from cancer; Med Fit; Cardiac Rehab Phase III; and personal training.

To register for the Sept. 7 golf tournament, contact the Y at (701) 775-2586.

Pamela Knudson is a features and arts/entertainment writer for the Grand Forks Herald.

She has worked for the Herald since 2011 and has covered a wide variety of topics, including the latest performances in the region and health topics.

Pamela can be reached at pknudson@gfherald.com or (701) 780-1107.
