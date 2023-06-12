25 years after Pulitzer, Herald employees past and present mark anniversary

GRAND FORKS – The memory of a newspaper successfully rising to the challenge of the Flood of 1997 stood out vividly for several dozen former and current Grand Forks Herald staff members who gathered Sunday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the newspaper being awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service.

Those who worked to make sure the news was never halted by the historic flood reminisced about the effort, led by Mike Maidenberg and Mike Jacobs, who were publisher and editor at the time. The work earned the Herald the highest recognition in journalism.

It was “a moment when we realized we weren’t just newspaper people, we were damn good newspaper people,” Jacobs told the crowd at The Hub.

The Pulitzer Prize, symbolized by the gold-plated Joseph Pulitzer Medal, ensconced in a hinged wooden box – and on display at the gathering – is awarded by Columbia University.

Maidenberg first learned the Herald received the Pulitzer when his son, Ted, who went to the university for the announcement, called “breathlessly” to share the news, he recalled. At that moment, a loud cheer erupted in the Herald newsroom, temporarily operating in the former Best store in south Grand Forks.

The medal’s face is inscribed with the words “Honoris Causa,” Latin for “for the sake of honor.” It notes that it was “for the most distinguished and meritorious public service rendered by any American newspaper” that year. The prize is given for journalistic work in the preceding year.

On the medal’s reverse side, a historic image of a man operating an early printing press is engraved.

As a recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service, the Herald joins the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Boston Globe, Philadelphia Inquirer and The Associated Press, which has won two awards for its coverage of the war in Ukraine.

In the Pulitzer Prize website, the Herald is recognized “for its sustained and informative coverage, vividly illustrated with photographs, that helped hold its community together in the wake of flooding, a blizzard and a fire that devastated much of the city, including the newspaper plant itself.”

Considering the quality of the photography work that spring and summer, the Herald also should have won a Pulitzer for photography, said Maidenberg, who is retired and lives in Oakland, California. He attended Sunday’s event with his wife, Kitty, and sons Ted, Dan and Joe, all of whom are Red River High School graduates.

During the Flood of '97, Maidenberg faced a crisis that few in his industry could imagine.

“The ultimate concern was simply publishing without a building or a press, the first burned and the second underwater,” he said. “We had to publish to get the news out and hold the community together. In those pre-internet days the newspaper was the ultimate binding agent.

“What made it all possible was the staff of the paper: reporters, editors, photographers and circulators. They all responded magnificently,” he said. “They put together a great news report with stunning photos, and they distributed tens of thousands of papers, all free, to wherever we thought Grand Forks people had evacuated.”

Managing the Herald’s response to and recovery from one of the worst natural disasters to strike the Red River Valley stands out as most memorable, he said.

“It was pivotal to my career, not least because it was the greatest challenge I ever faced in the news business,” he said. “In the end, it came down to this: we had a job to do, and we did it.

“At first I did not understand how the Grand Forks Herald came to stand for what a newspaper does for its community. But when we became the story by publishing ‘Come Hell and High Water,’ (the iconic front-page headline) I got it.”

That headline “is going to last for the ages,” Maidenberg told the gathering Sunday, “and you were all part of it.”

During and after the Flood, there was no interruption in employee pay or daily publication.

“In publishing during those chaotic times, we came to stand for the community,” Maidenberg said. “I remember readers who had to relocate out of town telling me, ‘I didn’t know that Grand Forks still existed until I saw the Herald.’

“The staff’s writing and photography were memorable. The circulators mobilized a network of haulers to get the paper out. The demand was so high that people would stop the vehicles and grab bundles.”

Kevin Bonham, regional reporter at the time, recalled the fear that permeated communities of Drayton, Pembina, Oslo and Neche. They “were scared because they saw what happened in Grand Forks,” he said. “There was a lot of angst, a lot of worry at that time.”

The commitment to the Herald by its owner, Knight-Ridder Inc. – and particularly Tony Ridder – “was fundamental,” Maidenberg recalled. “He was fully in support of the Herald rebuilding downtown.”

Some in the community “wanted everything to shift west, away from the river,” he said. “(Ridder) advocated from the beginning that the paper be part of the historic heart. By building downtown, we helped re-imagine the relationship between the downtown and the river, which eventually led to the Greenway, the Town Square and other lasting improvements.”

"We can say, after 25 years, that was the right decision," he said.

Employees who worked at the Grand Forks Herald in 1997 gathered at the Hub in downtown Grand Forks on Sunday, June 11, 2023, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Herald earning the 1998 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service. Korrie Wenzel/Grand Forks Herald