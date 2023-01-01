Carrie McDermott has been editor of Prairie Business magazine since March 2023. In her role she covers business industry trends in the Dakotas and west central Minnesota, as well as overseeing the production of the publication.

McDermott formerly worked as a reporter, paginator and most recently, managing editor, of the Daily News and the News Monitor in Wahpeton, North Dakota, where she was employed for 12 years. Prior to that, she worked in a number of roles under editorial and business development at The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California, for 17 years.

McDermott is originally from Southern California and enjoys road trips, being out in nature and viewing wildlife. She graduated from California State University San Bernardino in 1992.

To share your business news, contact her at cmcdermott@prairiebusinessmagazine.com or call 701-780-1276.