With first phase of Riverwalk Development complete, Hillsboro has space for new houses

HILLSBORO, N.D. – Two houses and newly-paved roads in a grassy field mark the start of a new neighborhood in Hillsboro, an eastern North Dakota town halfway between Grand Forks and Fargo.

Lots in the Riverwalk Development, west of I-29 in Hillsboro, are for sale after the first phase of construction of the development was completed in November 2022. Construction of the 43 residential lots, 17 twinhome lots and five commercial lots began in spring 2021. Now, the Riverwalk Development team is working to sell some of the spaces built in the first part of the project before moving on to the next part.

With the first two houses built, the new neighborhood to the west of I-29 has the potential to bring new residents to the town of 1,600, said Mayor Levi Reese.

“Hopefully we can get a lot more people that are working in the community (living) in the community,” he said.

At present, many workers at businesses like American Crystal Sugar commute from Fargo or Grand Forks each day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the Riverwalk Development, there were few lots open in Hillsboro for new houses.

“Besides a lot here or there, there are no other lots available, unless somebody buys a house and tears it down,” Reese said.

Ryan Collins, the real estate agent managing sales for the Riverwalk Development, says the new development is a good option for people who want to live between Fargo and Grand Forks, but are looking for a more modern neighborhood.

“Sometimes when we have a semi-rural or smaller town, (developments use) septic and well water,” Collins said. “This is a modern urban development.”

Amenities in the neighborhood include access to city water and sewer, fully paved roads, sidewalks and a riverside walking path. Later, retention ponds with walking paths around them will be constructed.

“When we have sold the lots, people are surprised that this is going to be in Hillsboro,” Collins said. “It’s pretty rare, I suppose, for developments to deviate from Fargo and Grand Forks that are a modern urban development.”

While some lots are along the Goose River, all are out of the floodplain, negating the need for flood insurance.

Of the 43 residential lots, 40 are still for sale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three of the five commercial lots made in the first phase of the development have been sold, including two that will be used for apartment buildings.

Reese expects the development to attract a mix of new residents in search of more affordable housing options and people who already live in Hillsboro hoping to upgrade.

“Maybe they live in town and want to build a home, but don’t have a spot so they can move out here, and that opens up more affordable homes and starter homes in town,” he said.

Reese was skeptical of the development when it was first proposed to the city, he admitted. The project involves risk for the development group and the city, which committed to building out infrastructure like water, sewer and sidewalks connecting the development to the rest of Hillsboro. But, large crowds at City Council meetings communicated a need for more housing in the community.

“As long as we’re doing things right, it will come together,” he said.

Jon Lowry, owner of Lowry Engineering in Fargo, the engineering company hired for the Riverwalk Development, says phases of development projects like Riverwalk are planned to take between three to five years. The start of the next phase of the project will depend on how fast lots are sold. In Hillsboro, between 15 and 20 building permits are issued each year, Lowry said.

The next phases of the project will continue to build out lots and amenities. Phase two of the project will build more residential lots and a man-made lake, which Lowry hopes will eventually be stocked with fish by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. The third and final phase of the project will involve green spaces and a boat launch.

“There’s a lot of really good things that Hillsboro has going for it – not just jobs and being able to support a family, but to live comfortably in the community as well, with nice features above and beyond what a small town normally offers,” Lowry said.

ADVERTISEMENT