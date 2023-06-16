Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

With first phase of Riverwalk Development complete, Hillsboro has space for new houses

Construction of the 43 residential lots, 17 twinhome lots and five commercial lots began in spring 2021.

061623 Hillsboro2.jpg
Hillsboro Mayor Levi Reese with his son, Mack, and his dog, Maura, are photographed at the Riverwalk Development site near the Goose River in Hillsboro on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Ingrid Harbo
By Ingrid Harbo
Today at 1:05 PM

HILLSBORO, N.D. – Two houses and newly-paved roads in a grassy field mark the start of a new neighborhood in Hillsboro, an eastern North Dakota town halfway between Grand Forks and Fargo.

Lots in the Riverwalk Development, west of I-29 in Hillsboro, are for sale after the first phase of construction of the development was completed in November 2022. Construction of the 43 residential lots, 17 twinhome lots and five commercial lots began in spring 2021. Now, the Riverwalk Development team is working to sell some of the spaces built in the first part of the project before moving on to the next part.

With the first two houses built, the new neighborhood to the west of I-29 has the potential to bring new residents to the town of 1,600, said Mayor Levi Reese.

“Hopefully we can get a lot more people that are working in the community (living) in the community,” he said.

READ MORE
061623.B.FF.IMAGINEHOTELS.01.jpg
North Dakota
EPIC Companies to build new hybrid-style hotels in Fargo, Grand Forks and Minot
Construction on the Imagine by EPIC hotels, which will also include upscale housing on their top floors, is set to start in 2024.
June 15, 2023 05:34 PM
 · 
By  Helmut Schmidt
Members Only
Business
Crary starts new Grand Valley housing development in south Grand Forks
June 04, 2023 07:10 AM
Letters
Viewpoint: Housing crisis becomes more dire
June 03, 2023 09:00 AM
South Dakota
Industry summit: Every nook and cranny in South Dakota is experiencing a housing shortage
May 19, 2023 08:16 AM

At present, many workers at businesses like American Crystal Sugar commute from Fargo or Grand Forks each day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the Riverwalk Development, there were few lots open in Hillsboro for new houses.

“Besides a lot here or there, there are no other lots available, unless somebody buys a house and tears it down,” Reese said.

Ryan Collins, the real estate agent managing sales for the Riverwalk Development, says the new development is a good option for people who want to live between Fargo and Grand Forks, but are looking for a more modern neighborhood.

“Sometimes when we have a semi-rural or smaller town, (developments use) septic and well water,” Collins said. “This is a modern urban development.”

Amenities in the neighborhood include access to city water and sewer, fully paved roads, sidewalks and a riverside walking path. Later, retention ponds with walking paths around them will be constructed.

“When we have sold the lots, people are surprised that this is going to be in Hillsboro,” Collins said. “It’s pretty rare, I suppose, for developments to deviate from Fargo and Grand Forks that are a modern urban development.”

While some lots are along the Goose River, all are out of the floodplain, negating the need for flood insurance.

Of the 43 residential lots, 40 are still for sale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three of the five commercial lots made in the first phase of the development have been sold, including two that will be used for apartment buildings.

Reese expects the development to attract a mix of new residents in search of more affordable housing options and people who already live in Hillsboro hoping to upgrade.

“Maybe they live in town and want to build a home, but don’t have a spot so they can move out here, and that opens up more affordable homes and starter homes in town,” he said.

Reese was skeptical of the development when it was first proposed to the city, he admitted. The project involves risk for the development group and the city, which committed to building out infrastructure like water, sewer and sidewalks connecting the development to the rest of Hillsboro. But, large crowds at City Council meetings communicated a need for more housing in the community.

“As long as we’re doing things right, it will come together,” he said.

Jon Lowry, owner of Lowry Engineering in Fargo, the engineering company hired for the Riverwalk Development, says phases of development projects like Riverwalk are planned to take between three to five years. The start of the next phase of the project will depend on how fast lots are sold. In Hillsboro, between 15 and 20 building permits are issued each year, Lowry said.

The next phases of the project will continue to build out lots and amenities. Phase two of the project will build more residential lots and a man-made lake, which Lowry hopes will eventually be stocked with fish by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. The third and final phase of the project will involve green spaces and a boat launch.

“There’s a lot of really good things that Hillsboro has going for it – not just jobs and being able to support a family, but to live comfortably in the community as well, with nice features above and beyond what a small town normally offers,” Lowry said.

ADVERTISEMENT

061624 Hillsboro1.jpg
Hillsboro Mayor Levi Reese and his dog, Maura, stand atop a dirt pile at the Riverwalk Development site near the Goose River in Hillsboro Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Ingrid Harbo
By Ingrid Harbo
Ingrid Harbo joined the Grand Forks Herald in September 2021.

Harbo covers Grand Forks region news, and also writes about business in Grand Forks and the surrounding area.

Readers can reach Harbo at 701-780-1124 or iharbo@gfherald.com. Follow her on Twitter @ingridaharbo.
What To Read Next
05xx23 RogerSmith2.jpg
Members Only
Business
East Grand Forks construction worker Roger Smith has 'stood the test of time'
June 14, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Sam Easter
JOSEPH WILLIAMS (1).jpg
Business
Director of Native American programs at the Plains Art Museum named 2023 Bush Fellow
June 13, 2023 08:18 AM
 · 
By  Angie Wieck
061023 NauticalBowls.jpg
Business
Nautical Bowls, another new healthy food option, set to open in Grand Forks
June 11, 2023 06:49 AM
 · 
By  Kevin Fee
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
061623-Lyle-Pacelli ClassA Baseball Championship
Prep
Fosston wins program's first Minnesota Class A state baseball championship
June 16, 2023 01:19 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
060923.N.McFeelyColumnBrandt
Breaking News
Minnesota
McFeely: ND's richest person Gary Tharaldson buys $11 million home on Detroit Lake
June 16, 2023 12:28 PM
 · 
By  Mike McFeely
568216-20230616-news-conference-on-mpd01-2000.jpg
Breaking News
Minnesota
Feds slam Minneapolis Police Department over years of racism, excessive force
June 16, 2023 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Jon Collins / MPR News
FSA Fatal crash accident
Minnesota
17-year-old male dies in single-vehicle crash Friday morning near Alexandria
June 16, 2023 10:20 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports