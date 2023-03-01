Wired Bean Coffee Company in East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls under new ownership

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Cory and Kristen Driscoll (2).JPG
Cory and Kristen Driscoll are the new owners of Wired Bean Coffee Company.
Contributed / Wired Bean Coffee Company
Ingrid Harbo
By Ingrid Harbo
March 01, 2023 03:41 PM

EAST GRAND FORKS – Wired Bean Coffee Company, which has locations in East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls, has been sold.

Starting on March 1, the local coffee chain is now under the ownership of Kristen and Cory Driscoll. Kristen Driscoll has been the manager of the East Grand Forks location since it opened in 2021.

Wired Bean Coffee Company has shops in Thief River Falls and East Grand Forks and a kiosk at Digi-Key Electronics in Thief River Falls. The company was founded in Thief River Falls by Derek Mogen in 2010.

Kristen Driscoll says owning a coffee house has been a dream of hers for years.

“When I saw the general manager position open up in East Grand Forks when the store first opened, that’s when I knew I had to take a leap and go for it," she said.

Mogen, who also owns rental properties and works for a point-of-sale system installation company, decided to sell the stores after a few tough years of business brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he noticed Kristen Driscoll’s motivation and drive for the business as she managed the East Grand Forks store, which is why he sold the business to the Driscolls.

“They’ve really got a passion for coffee and I think that they can continue to grow the business and the name, so I felt like it was a good fit,” said Mogen.

When the opportunity arose to buy the store, Kristen Driscoll took it.

“I want to be a part of this because I know this is something that’s great in our community, something that we can expand and I know all of our baristas love being here too — I love the culture,” she said.

While Kristen Driscoll plans to keep many aspects of the business the same, she also has plans to grow the business in each community. In East Grand Forks, she hopes to bring the shop to more Greater Grand Forks events like farmers markets and fairs.

“I want to get us out into the community more,” she said.

At the Thief River Falls store, which has a larger kitchen, she plans to make changes to the menu. That location already has a more extensive menu, but she says customers often request chips and fries to accompany the paninis and pastas served there. She also plans to introduce more special menus for holidays.

“We’re excited to take over and be here and see where we can grow,” said Kristen Driscoll.

