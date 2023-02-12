Virtual job fair attracts hundreds of attendees from across the world

GRAND FORKS – A virtual job fair conducted by the Grand Forks Workforce Center connected hundreds of prospective employees from around the world with employers statewide, according to the center’s manager.

Dustin Hillebrand, manager of the center, said as of Thursday afternoon, around 430 people registered for the fair, representing 29 states and 14 countries. The virtual event concluded on Friday evening.

“Our statewide job fair really became a worldwide virtual job fair,” said Hillebrand. “We did this last May, and had people from 20 states and seven countries attend, so every time we do this it gets bigger.”

Read More







Hillebrand said the fair targeted “high demand, high wage” industries, such as health care, oil and gas, IT and unmanned aircraft systems. Each employer had a virtual booth, advertising their open positions, and providing videos and brochures outlining their organization’s day-to-day functions, according to Hillebrand.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Job seekers and employers are also able to communicate remotely over a messaging feature,” said Hillebrand. “If the employer is interested in communicating further, they can then request that the job seeker join them on a video chat.”

The Workforce Center started conducting virtual job fairs in 2020 according to Hillebrand, due to the inability to host in-person events at the time. Although the Workforce Center has hosted in-person fairs since 2021 in conjunction with virtual ones, Hillebrand believes virtual fairs have their advantages — namely increased outreach and flexibility for employers and job seekers.

“One of the nice things about having the virtual aspect of our career fair is job seekers are able to access many of the same resources as at an in-person job fair from the comfort of their home,” said Hillebrand. “At the same time, HR employees who are normally very busy, are able to talk to job seekers while still working from their desks.”

In addition to employers, Hillebrand said North Dakota Tourism, Game and Fish, Parks and Recreation and the “Find the Good Life” campaign all exhibited at the fair, in order to tell job seekers about leisure activities present in the state.

Economic data shows that job opportunities are plentiful across the state. North Dakota’s government operated labor market information website states that as of Feb. 8, there are 15,651 job openings. Additionally, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, which publishes databases for economic research, the U.S. unemployment rate in December 2022 stood at 3.5%. The state of North Dakota and Grand Forks County were below the national rate, at 2.3% and 1.9%, respectively.

Hillebrand says he has received positive feedback from both job seekers and employers on the fair’s impact.

“With virtual being new to the state as a platform for job fairs, we’re feeling pretty good about the interaction between job seekers and employers,” said Hillebrand.

