Business

Valley TechPros in Grand Forks closes its doors

In a statement released to the public on Feb. 27, owner Dalton Ramos expressed gratitude to the Grand Forks community for the amount of support the business received over the years

Valley TechPros Owner Dalton Ramos. Submitted photo
March 05, 2023 07:33 AM

GRAND FORKS – Valley TechPros, a local tech repair and IT solutions business in Grand Forks closed its doors on Feb. 28.

In a statement released to the public on Feb. 27, owner Dalton Ramos expressed gratitude to the Grand Forks community for the amount of support the business received over the years.

“Your support, love and belief in me and my business has been more than I could ever ask for,” Ramos wrote. “And for that I humbly thank you.”

Some of the organizations that supported the business include the North Dakota Small Business Development Centers, the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation and Grand Forks Start up.

“We would have never survived without their support,” Ramos went on to write.

In the release, Ramos attributes the closure to the toll of the pandemic and mental drain of the IT industry.

“As I was in business, I want to be just as open and honest with all of you now. IT is filled with challenges and complications,” he wrote. “As much as I enjoy them, they have an extreme mental drain. Add to that the complexity of navigating a pandemic. I have unfortunately reached my point as a business owner and Technician that I must re-evaluate my situation and look towards a different future. A future that is still unknown to me but I’m sure will bring great things.”

Ramos also noted that anyone interested in the office and retail space downtown should reach out about getting a tour.

Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
Meghan Arbegast grew up in Security-Widefield, Colorado. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from North Dakota State University in Fargo, in 2021.

Arbegast wrote for The Spectrum, NDSU's student newspaper, for three years and was Head News Editor for two years. She was an intern with University Relations her last two semesters of college.

Arbegast covers news pertaining to the city of Grand Forks/East Grand Forks including city hall coverage.

Readers can reach Arbegast at 701-780-1267 or MArbegast@gfherald.com.

Pronouns: She/Her
Languages: English
