99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

UND student-run venture capital fund seeking to become largest in the nation

Dakota Venture Group has a goal of securing $5-10 million in investment

DVG GROUP PHOTO .jpg
Members of the Dakota Venture Group, a student-run venture capital fund, assemble at the organization's headquarters, located at UND's Center for Innovation
Dakota Venture Group
Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Today at 6:59 AM

GRAND FORKS – Dakota Venture Group (DVG) – a student-run venture capital fund consisting of UND students – is in the process of creating a new investment fund that would make it the largest of its kind in the U.S.

Founded in 2006 through a donation by the Dakota Foundation, DVG is one of the oldest student-run venture funds in the nation. It allows UND students of all majors to gain hands-on experience in the fields of investing and venture capital.

DVG is advised by prominent business leaders in the community, representing the health care, aerospace and tech sectors.

Dev Patel, a graduate student studying computer science and a management associate with DVG, said the organization is off to a good start with fundraising for its new fund — called Harvest II — with an ambitious goal.

“So far, we have a soft commitment raised of about $500,000-$600,000,” he said. “We want to be the largest student-run fund in the United States, and hit a goal of $5-10 million.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More

Patel said fundraising efforts entail what is called a “pitching process,” where associates meet with potential high-net-worth clients to discuss DVG’s mission in hopes of securing funds. Patel stressed that although DVG is a learning experience for its members, the organization has a goal of generating returns for its investors.

“We try to focus on talking about how we’re students, we’re trying to learn about how the business side of venture capital works,” he said. “We’re also trying to make a return on their investment – we don’t want any losses, just growth.”

Patel pointed to an existing investor relationship as proof of DVG’s success in generating returns.

“An exciting new prospect is that one of the companies we’ve invested in might buy their shares back from us,” he said. “From a $25,000 investment, we might make (a substantial) return and make over $1 million. That would be the largest return in DVG history.”

According to Patel, Harvest II will allow DVG to further diversify its investment portfolio, and promote economic growth in the Midwest.

“We want to have sustainable growth and the ability to diversify,” Patel said. “We invest in sectors like aerospace, health care and technology.”

Despite the successes, Patel said current economic conditions – namely high interest rates – have posed challenges for DVG.

“Banks used to lend a lot of money to venture capital funds, but they’re not doing that anymore,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to expanding its investment portfolio, Patel said Harvest II will also solidify DVG's future, and increase its stature nationally.

“When I graduate, I want students 10 years down the line to be able to invest and grow the company,” Patel said. “As a long-term strategy, we felt it best to start another fund. We want to get DVG’s name out there, and gain more national recognition."

Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Banish covers news pertaining to K-12 and higher education, as well as county commission coverage.
What To Read Next
IMG_5455.JPG
Business
The brains behind Red E reflect on being North Dakota's Small Business Persons of the Year
May 20, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Beal
Skies322-Logo-01-Standard-02-Orange-RGB.png
Business
Sky’s to reopen as Skies 322 at end of month
May 19, 2023 04:37 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
7M1A9494.JPG
Business
Child care shortage impacts rural and agriculture jobs in the upper Midwest
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
SwiftJudgment
Lifestyle
Columnist Tammy Swift tries Molly Yeh's Blue Apron meal box; will it get a 'Yeh’ or a nay?
May 19, 2023 07:32 AM
 · 
By  Tammy Swift
07xx22 TownSquare.jpg
Local
A noticeable change: Downtown projects create shift is usage of spaces in Grand Forks
May 21, 2023 06:28 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
A train engine passes over a swing bridge in winter during the twilight hour, with a lit ski hill visible behind it
Minnesota
Duluth-Twin Cities passenger rail funded in transportation budget deal
May 20, 2023 10:43 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Minnesota Capitol Dome
Minnesota
DFL, Republicans reach deal on $2.6 billion infrastructure package
May 20, 2023 06:22 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier