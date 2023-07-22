Two years after it opened its first GF location, Sanford continues to add services in Greater Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS – While Altru Health System continues to build its new $475 million hospital in Grand Forks, Sanford Health is nearing a two-year anniversary of providing health services in the city.

The Sanford Grand Forks Clinic opened in August 2021.

Justin Stromme, of Sanford Health. Submitted

“Growth in East Grand Forks has led to building our clinic in 2021 in the south end of Grand Forks. We really couldn’t be happier with the trajectory of growth,” said Justin Stromme, senior director for Sanford Health Network.

Sanford has been in the Grand Cities since it merged with MeritCare in 2009 to become the Sanford East Grand Forks Clinic. More than a decade later, Sanford has made a big push to set up shop in Grand Forks.

“During that time, we’ve seen a number of our patients across the river who have seen our providers in East Grand Forks,” Stromme said. “I think patients in the community appreciate the opportunity to have options.”

It’s been a busy two years in Grand Forks for Sanford.

A major merger on Jan. 1 of this year allowed Sanford to acquire the Valley Bone and Joint Clinic in Grand Forks. The location is now known as Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Grand Forks.

The facility provides total orthopedic joint care, podiatry and sports medicine services to patients of all ages. Seven providers have built a reputation of high-quality care in Grand Forks for several years.

Sandwiched between the Grand Forks clinic opening and the merger with Valley Bone and Joint, Sanford changed the name of Sanford POWER and became Sanford Sports in March 2022. The facility incorporates the latest in mobility, strength, speed, agility, plyometrics and explosive power equipment for athletes of all ages.

While Stromme says Sanford is focusing on expanding and augmenting its current services in Grand Forks, a question remains of what the company plans for nearly 68 acres of land it bought in 2022 in south Grand Forks.

“Our recent merger between Valley Bone and Joint Clinic and Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine has really been the focus over the last months,” Stromme said. “They’ve been a huge asset to our future planning and just our future in Grand Forks. The group of physicians and their staff are well known in this area.

“In the future, we will evaluate what the needs are in the Grand Forks region, including East Grand Forks.”

Competitors in the health care field, Altru and Sanford do partner in some cases.

“I think the health care environment is a little different in that regard,” Stromme said. “We like to partner where we can, where it makes sense for patients and also it’s important for the community that we have a positive relationship with Altru.”

Stromme said a new hospital in Grand Forks is definitely needed.

“It’s exciting for the community that there will be a new hospital in Grand Forks,” he said.

“Whenever a Sanford patient is admitted into the hospital here, locally, which is the Altru facility, our physicians admit those patients and provide that care. That will continue with the new facility.”

In the meantime, Sanford is continuing to build its Grand Forks presence. It intends to provide between five and 10 new providers, which will include physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants, in the next year.

“We have a growing behavioral health group with two psychologists and a psychiatrist nurse practitioner. We’ve added an allergist. The community has not had an allergist in a number of years,” Stromme said.

Dr. Lisa Jamsa Tollefson, Sanford Health family medicine physician, said two key additions in the Grand Cities have been expanded walk-in hours and the expansion of the behavioral health department.

Dr. Lisa Jamsa Tollefson, of Sanford Health. Submitted

“I think we’re going to continue to develop behavioral health since it’s such a strong need,” she said.

Sanford continues to expand its East Grand Forks Clinic, too.

In 2011, the Sanford East Grand Forks Clinic expanded, growing its services at 621 DeMers Ave. – right across the parking lot – to provide occupational medicine, physical therapy and outreach services such as cardiology, oncology, urology and surgical consultations. In 2012, the location added a walk-in clinic.

In 2015, Sanford opened the Sanford Health East Grand Forks Dermatology Clinic at 625 DeMers Ave.

Dermatologists have partnered with the surrounding communities of Northwood, Crookston, Mayville, Mahnomen, Thief River Falls and Hallock to bring these services close to home.

In 2016, Sanford expanded at 625 DeMers Ave. to include its occupational medicine clinic. The latest expansion was in 2019 at the 621 DeMers Ave. location, included adding 3D mammography.

“We’ve staffed for it, and it’s been great to see,” Jamsa Tollefson said of the expansions.

Altru’s target for opening the new hospital is early 2025.