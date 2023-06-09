Two managers hired in Herald newsroom

GRAND FORKS — Two new managers have been hired in the Grand Forks Herald’s newsroom.

Tom Miller and Hannah Shirley are taking over roles as sports editor and managing editor, respectively. Miller’s promotion comes with the upcoming retirement of longtime Herald Sports Editor Wayne Nelson.

Hannah Shirley, managing editor of the Grand Forks Herald, is pictured in 2023. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Shirley assumed the news role on June 2, coming to the Herald after working as a Forum Communications copy editor. A 2018 graduate of the University of Idaho, Shirley is a former reporter at the Herald, having covered public safety.

As managing editor, Shirley will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Herald’s news products, including content in the newspaper’s print edition, e-edition and on the website grandforksherald.com.

“Hannah’s background with this company has led to an abundance of experience gained in a number of news disciplines,” said Herald Publisher Korrie Wenzel, who also serves as the newspaper’s executive editor. “Considering how quickly the news business has changed, with so much emphasis on digital content while still maintaining print, it’s a luxury to be able to find someone who has Hannah’s experience.”

Shirley fills a position left open after Sydney Mook, the previous managing editor, took a position at the Rochester (Minnesota) Post-Bulletin, a newspaper also owned by Forum Communications Company.

In the sports department, Miller’s promotion will be effective later this month, after Nelson’s official retirement.

Tom Miller

Miller started at the Herald in 2004 as a part-timer, advancing to a full-time position in 2007. He has covered a number of beats; notably, he has had the UND football beat for a number of years.

The Grand Forks native has twice been named Sportswriter of the Year by national and state organizations, including in 2022.

“This is a bittersweet time in our sports department. I’m sad to see Wayne leave, but it’s great that his replacement is coming from within,” Wenzel said. “It’s rare to find someone with Tom’s experience, background and expertise in his field. He is a veteran sports reporter who is very dedicated to his craft. This really is a stroke of great luck for the Herald.”