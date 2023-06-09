99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Two managers hired in Herald newsroom

One of the hires is due to the upcoming retirement of longtime Herald Sports Editor Wayne Nelson.

Grand Forks Herald newspaper logo graphic mug2.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 1:01 PM

GRAND FORKS — Two new managers have been hired in the Grand Forks Herald’s newsroom.

Tom Miller and Hannah Shirley are taking over roles as sports editor and managing editor, respectively. Miller’s promotion comes with the upcoming retirement of longtime Herald Sports Editor Wayne Nelson.

Hannah Shirley 2023.jpg
Hannah Shirley, managing editor of the Grand Forks Herald, is pictured in 2023.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Shirley assumed the news role on June 2, coming to the Herald after working as a Forum Communications copy editor. A 2018 graduate of the University of Idaho, Shirley is a former reporter at the Herald, having covered public safety.

As managing editor, Shirley will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Herald’s news products, including content in the newspaper’s print edition, e-edition and on the website grandforksherald.com.

“Hannah’s background with this company has led to an abundance of experience gained in a number of news disciplines,” said Herald Publisher Korrie Wenzel, who also serves as the newspaper’s executive editor. “Considering how quickly the news business has changed, with so much emphasis on digital content while still maintaining print, it’s a luxury to be able to find someone who has Hannah’s experience.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shirley fills a position left open after Sydney Mook, the previous managing editor, took a position at the Rochester (Minnesota) Post-Bulletin, a newspaper also owned by Forum Communications Company.

In the sports department, Miller’s promotion will be effective later this month, after Nelson’s official retirement.

2148440+Miller, Tom.jpg
Tom Miller

Miller started at the Herald in 2004 as a part-timer, advancing to a full-time position in 2007. He has covered a number of beats; notably, he has had the UND football beat for a number of years.

The Grand Forks native has twice been named Sportswriter of the Year by national and state organizations, including in 2022.

“This is a bittersweet time in our sports department. I’m sad to see Wayne leave, but it’s great that his replacement is coming from within,” Wenzel said. “It’s rare to find someone with Tom’s experience, background and expertise in his field. He is a veteran sports reporter who is very dedicated to his craft. This really is a stroke of great luck for the Herald.”

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
image0 (1).jpeg
Business
Camp Grafton trip gives Grand Forks business leaders a look into lives of employees in military
June 09, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
IMG_5839.JPEG
Business
Grafton's Unity Medical Center makes Modern Healthcare list of best places to work for second year
June 09, 2023 09:14 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
052223.B.FF.1894BOUTIQUE.1894.3.jpg
Business
Perham area restaurants primed for busy summer
June 09, 2023 08:05 AM
 · 
By  David Olson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NCAA Men's Hockey 2022: Arizona State v North Dakota OCT 29
UND Hockey
Daily Skate: Arizona State continues to be a topic with the NCHC
June 08, 2023 08:50 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
339087053_594901576023108_4074480734727876091_n.jpg
Minnesota
Madeline Kingsbury family confirms her body has been found
June 08, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Minnesota
Murder charges: Ex-partner allegedly abused, threatened Madeline Kingsbury
June 09, 2023 02:28 PM
 · 
By  MPR News staff
Gavel sits on a desk
Minnesota
NW Minn. man found guilty of 3rd-degree murder in 2022 drug-related death
June 09, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service