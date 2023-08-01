Turtle Mountain Reservation region in north-central North Dakota foresees economic growth

TURTLE MOUNTAIN – New projects and businesses show signs of increasing economic growth in the Turtle Mountain region of north-central North Dakota.

According to a release from the state Department of Development and Finance, the emergence of large-scale projects and new businesses comes as a result of a 10-year economic expansion master plan for the Turtle Mountain Reservation area. The project aims to improve quality of life for residents and visitors.

Some of the projects include tourist attractions like the construction of the Turtle Island Adventure Park, Sky Jump Trampoline Park and Winter Activity Park, as well as more community oriented improvements like a new food distribution and career and technical education centers. The goal is to enhance the well-being and economic prosperity of the area.

According to the Turtle Mountain Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure, the tribe has been heavily investing in a diverse array of industries like renewable energy, health and wellness, infrastructure, tourism and small businesses development in accordance with the 10-year plan established by tribal council members.

Members of the North Dakota Department of Commerce, Economic Development and Finance and North Dakota Indian Affairs Office recently visited Turtle Mountain to see the new projects and initiatives.

“The Office of Indian Affairs has a new staff member who's focusing specifically on economic development, so he was the one that really helped coordinate a lot of this,” Commerce Commissioner Josh Teigen said.

As part of the visit, Teigen said they sat down for dinner with the Turtle Mountain Tribal Council members and discussed “their opportunities, their challenges, what they want to do,” and how the North Dakota Department of Commerce can help.

The main focus of their visit was to attend the opening of an RV manufacturing facility for which the state provided financial backing and helped recruit.

According to Teigen, the state sees a lot of untapped potential in the Turtle Mountain region, from the natural beauty of the region for tourism industries to other industries like the RV manufacturing facility.

“There's so much opportunity …, ” Teigen said, “Developing that as an all-of-the-above approach for the state is super important so we have economic opportunity that exists outside of the major metro areas of the state.

“It’s exciting to see the growth and economic development opportunities in this region as we work to continue strengthening business and tribal relations,” Teigen said.

These efforts by the Department of Commerce are happening in addition to efforts in the region by the federal government, which has given $50 million to $60 million to the nearby border crossing and International Peace Gardens.