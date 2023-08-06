Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens at The Grove

GRAND FORKS — Tropical Smoothie Cafe has opened a new location in Grand Forks, following two successful locations in Fargo.

The new location, which opened Friday, is located at The Grove on 4010 South Washington, a newer retail center of which Tropical Smoothie Cafe is one of the first three tenants, alongside My Salon Suites and Palm Beach Tan .

The franchise focuses on healthy food options like flatbreads, wraps, sandwiches and quesadillas, along with the smoothies that give it its name.

James Hensyel, one of the owners, says he and fellow owner Ryan Seeger were customers of the franchise when they were in college back in Las Vegas, Nevada. They opened the first Fargo store in 2014 and the next in 2016. Hensyel hopes the store fills the missing spot of a resource of fresh food and healthy options.

“We’re trying to bring the tropics to Grand Forks,” he said.

Seeger says Grand Forks has been “on our radar for several years.”

“Our opening game plan is to invite the community to TSC to sample our menu options, and once we get everything perfect, within a few weeks we will do a formal grand opening,” Seeger said.

With the cold and dark days Grand Forks can experience in the winter, Hensyel hopes the store will offer customers a chance to get away.

Seeger says the most popular flavors are “island green,” a blend of spinach, kale, pineapple, mango and banana, and “sunrise sunset,” a mix of mango, orange juice, pineapple and strawberries. There are options to add things like chia seeds, protein power and other supplements into the smoothies to provide an extra health kick.

The store’s hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.