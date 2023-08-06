Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens at The Grove

The franchise focuses on healthy food options like flatbreads, wraps, sandwiches and quesadillas, along with the smoothies that give it its name.

20230804_082130.jpg
The new location, which opened Friday, is located at The Grove on 4010 South Washington.
Delaney Otto / Grand Forks Herald
By Delaney Otto
Today at 8:28 AM

GRAND FORKS — Tropical Smoothie Cafe has opened a new location in Grand Forks, following two successful locations in Fargo.

The new location, which opened Friday, is located at The Grove on 4010 South Washington, a newer retail center of which Tropical Smoothie Cafe is one of the first three tenants, alongside My Salon Suites and Palm Beach Tan .

The franchise focuses on healthy food options like flatbreads, wraps, sandwiches and quesadillas, along with the smoothies that give it its name.

James Hensyel, one of the owners, says he and fellow owner Ryan Seeger were customers of the franchise when they were in college back in Las Vegas, Nevada. They opened the first Fargo store in 2014 and the next in 2016. Hensyel hopes the store fills the missing spot of a resource of fresh food and healthy options.

“We’re trying to bring the tropics to Grand Forks,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more stories

Seeger says Grand Forks has been “on our radar for several years.”

“Our opening game plan is to invite the community to TSC to sample our menu options, and once we get everything perfect, within a few weeks we will do a formal grand opening,” Seeger said.

With the cold and dark days Grand Forks can experience in the winter, Hensyel hopes the store will offer customers a chance to get away.

Seeger says the most popular flavors are “island green,” a blend of spinach, kale, pineapple, mango and banana, and “sunrise sunset,” a mix of mango, orange juice, pineapple and strawberries. There are options to add things like chia seeds, protein power and other supplements into the smoothies to provide an extra health kick.

The store’s hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

By Delaney Otto
Otto is a recent University of North Dakota graduate and reporter at the Herald.
What To Read Next
BURGUM BEEPS 060823.JPG
North Dakota
Doug Burgum defends eminent domain to build carbon pipelines
2d ago
 · 
By  Donnelle Eller / Des Moines Register
IMG_6431 (2).JPG
Minnesota
For climate-smart ag policy, data is key, USDA undersecretary says
4d ago
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
2482521+Turtle-Mountain-flag.jpg
Business
Turtle Mountain Reservation region in north-central North Dakota foresees economic growth
5d ago
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
1977063+082915.N.GFH_.PRIDE_2.JPG
Local
LGBTQ+ Pride events kick off in Grand Forks this weekend
2d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
DSCF4330.JPG
Sports
Cricket taking off in Grand Forks
1d ago
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
two people stand next to a street post on either sign of a missing poster
North Dakota
Farmer's tip about missing identical twin from West Fargo prompts extensive search in Barnes County
2d ago
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
drought monitor.JPG
Weather
U.S. Drought Monitor shows Minnesota in various stages of drought; portions of the Dakotas are dry, too
3h ago
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel