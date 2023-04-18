The Arc Upper Valley thrift store relocating in June

GRAND FORKS — The Arc Upper Valley thrift store and office will be relocating in June.

According to a press release, The Arc will be moving from DeMers Avenue to 1200 South Washington Street.

"Moving into this new space will allow us to create a more upscale resale experience, with a new look and an updated brand," the release said.

Administrative staff will be moving into offices at the new thrift store location as organizational planning continues.

The Arc's services will remain the same, according to the release, taking place both on and off site. Updates will be made on The Arc's Facebook and Instagram pages.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is the mission of The Arc to advance the human rights of people with disabilities and ensure that all people can live their best lives in the community without limitations. This drives the work that we do, and the decisions that we make about the direction of the organization, including the spaces where we operate," the release said.

The Arc has been on DeMers Avenue for more than 30 years.

"We embark upon this new journey with a sense of hope and purpose. In bettering ourselves, we create a foundation upon which we can better serve others. We have been honored to serve Grand Forks, and the surrounding communities, for the past 68 years. We look forward to continuing this important work for the next 68 years," the release said.