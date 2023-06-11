State jobs training service bringing course on effective customer service to Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS — TrainND is seeking to bridge the gap between the level of customer service companies believe they are offering, and what customers perceive it to be.

As part of this initiative, the organization, a jobs training service partnering with community and technical colleges throughout the state, will bring its course “Serving the Customer in Today's World” to Grand Forks. The course's content focuses on fostering a strong organizational culture, training employees in conflict resolution and how to make the customer feel understood and respected.

The issue of customer service is particularly salient.

According to the course’s description, there is a disconnect between the level of customer service companies believe they are offering, and the level of service their customers feel they are receiving. According to the description, “while 80% of companies believe they provide a ‘superior experience to their customers, only 8% actually do according to their customers.”

The course will be held 12-3 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at UND’s Center for Innovation, at a cost of $89 per attendee. It will be taught by Lake Region State College instructor Kyle Ternes, who brings over 10 years of experience in the subject.

As a former small business owner, Keith Reitmeier said the concept of customer service deserves a review in the post-pandemic world. He said decreases in staffing levels have made operating service oriented businesses such as restaurants more challenging.

Reitmeier, outreach sales representative for TrainND’s northeast region, which encompasses Grand Forks, said one bad experience can drive away a customer permanently.

“I think we all know what good customer service is, but I think sometimes it’s important for us to take a closer look at it,” he said. “Because there’s leakage that happens if a customer doesn’t get good service and they leave. They’re eating at the restaurant down the street, or buying their hammer at the other store.”

Reitmeier also said TrainND’s courses are often a more economical option for smaller companies over hiring an outside instructor.

“Typically, we’ll go into an employer that only has 15-20 employees that they want to train on communication, supervision or leadership skills,” he said. “A couple times a year though — because a lot of small employers might not be able to afford to hire a trainer for a day — we bring in a trainer on a topic that’s relevant to all kinds of employers, and lets them get a feel for what TrainND does.”

Reitmeier also said investing in employees through training courses is vital not only for improving their skill sets, but also retaining an engaged workforce.

“I think it shows the people that work for you that you believe in their future, and that you’re going to help build it with your company,” he said.

Individuals and employers can access more information about the course, and register at https://www.enrole.com/lrsc/jsp/course.jsp?categoryId=6440D5B8&courseId=SCTW .

