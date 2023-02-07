Sky's to temporarily close during Olive Ann construction

GRAND FORKS — A downtown fine dining establishment will be closing its doors for a few months as construction continues on a new boutique hotel in the building.

Sky's announced on its Facebook page that it would be temporarily closing its doors beginning Wednesday, Feb. 15, until tentatively May 1.

The post noted that during that time, the first floor of the building will be remodeled, which will house the lobby of the new boutique hotel.

"The current employees at Sky's will remain on staff and undergo hands-on training and education to enhance your dining experience," the post, penned by General Manager Toby Morken-Simmers, said.

Gift cards previously purchased from Sky's will be accepted when the restaurant opens again, the post said.

"The staff and I are committed to serving the Greater Grand Forks community," Morken-Simmers wrote. "Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. We look forward to welcoming you back to the second level of 322 DeMers Avenue early this summer."

The Olive Ann Hotel and Events Center broke ground last spring. The Herald previously reported the space will have more than 80 hotel rooms, three ballrooms, commercial office space and four luxury condos.

The hotel's name honors Olive Ann Beech, the founder of Beech Aircraft Corporation.

JLG's website touts the space as a "premiere hospitality experience in the Greater Grand Forks Region."