99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Sky's to temporarily close during Olive Ann construction

The post noted that during that time, the first floor of the building will be remodeled, which will house the lobby of the new boutique hotel.

Olive Ann photo
A rendering of the newest iteration of the Olive Ann, a boutique hotel planned for downtown Grand Forks.
Submitted graphic.
By Staff reports
February 07, 2023 05:19 PM

GRAND FORKS — A downtown fine dining establishment will be closing its doors for a few months as construction continues on a new boutique hotel in the building.

Sky's announced on its Facebook page that it would be temporarily closing its doors beginning Wednesday, Feb. 15, until tentatively May 1.

The post noted that during that time, the first floor of the building will be remodeled, which will house the lobby of the new boutique hotel.

"The current employees at Sky's will remain on staff and undergo hands-on training and education to enhance your dining experience," the post, penned by General Manager Toby Morken-Simmers, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gift cards previously purchased from Sky's will be accepted when the restaurant opens again, the post said.

"The staff and I are committed to serving the Greater Grand Forks community," Morken-Simmers wrote. "Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. We look forward to welcoming you back to the second level of 322 DeMers Avenue early this summer."

The Olive Ann Hotel and Events Center broke ground last spring. The Herald previously reported the space will have more than 80 hotel rooms, three ballrooms, commercial office space and four luxury condos.

The hotel's name honors Olive Ann Beech, the founder of Beech Aircraft Corporation.

JLG's website touts the space as a "premiere hospitality experience in the Greater Grand Forks Region."

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Cory and Kristen Driscoll (2).JPG
Business
Wired Bean Coffee Company in East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls under new ownership
March 01, 2023 03:41 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
Convoy of Hope pic5.jpg
Business
Convoy of Hope takes edible beans from North Dakota and Minnesota to global areas of food insecurity
February 28, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Blu Soul designs
Business
Furniture, decor shop in Walhalla shows unique charm of small town businesses
February 26, 2023 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Delaney Otto