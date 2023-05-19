99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Sky’s to reopen as Skies 322 at end of month

The restaurant, which has been closed since February, announced on its Facebook page on Friday morning, May 19, that its name is changing to Skies 322.

The downtown Grand Forks restaurant formerly known as Sky's is reopening under a new name, Skies 322.
Ingrid Harbo
By Ingrid Harbo
Today at 4:37 PM

GRAND FORKS – Downtown Grand Forks restaurant Sky’s will reopen later this month with a new name and logo, marking a shift from its “fine dining” brand.

The restaurant, which has been closed since February due to the construction of a new boutique hotel in the building, announced on its Facebook page on Friday morning, May 19, that its name is changing to Skies 322.

“Our restaurant has grown and evolved over the last eight years, and we felt it was time for a change,” read the post. “We have refreshed our logo to reflect who we are today and to symbolize our future.”

The fine dining establishment, located at 322 DeMers Ave., was named after former owner John “Sky” Manske. Manske purchased the restaurant Sanders 1907 from Grand Forks restaurateur Kim Holmes in 2014. He relocated the restaurant to its current location on the corner of DeMers Avenue and Fourth Street, where it was renamed Sky’s Fine Dining Lounge.

“After careful consideration, we chose Skies 322 to reflect a more modern look and capture our vision to position Skies 322 as not just a fine dining restaurant, but a place for everyone to gather and enjoy a well-prepared meal,” read the Facebook post.

In a statement emailed to the Herald, Allison Johnson, director of marketing for 322 Hospitality Group, which operates the restaurant, said the rebrand was prompted by a desire to change and a drive to evolve.

“Shedding the ‘fine dining’ identity of our predecessor, Sky's, we hope to create an inviting atmosphere where anyone can indulge in a delectable meal or savor a drink skillfully crafted by our talented mixologists and culinary team,” Johnson said.

The new logo features a sprig of rosemary, which Johnson says symbolizes the restaurant’s “aspiration for a more organic and minimalist feel.”

Along with the new name and logo, the menu and atmosphere of the restaurant will change to align with its new brand.

“The culinary team has dedicated months of hard work to refresh the menu, infusing it with a vibrant summer feel,” Johnson said.

The interior of the restaurant has also been updated.

“The new look and feel promise to create an inviting and stylish atmosphere where guests can relax and savor every moment,” she said.

Skies 322 closed on Feb. 15 for construction of the Olive Ann Hotel and Events Center. Once complete, the space will have more than 80 hotel rooms, three ballrooms, commercial office space and luxury condos.

Originally, the restaurant was slated to reopen on May 1, but the reopening was delayed. Johnson said a grand reopening is scheduled for May 30, with more details to come next week.

