Shoot 360, now under construction, to open in winter or early spring in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS — Brady Nash wishes they had a similar facility when he was growing up.

He’s not allowing his children to go without.

The Fargo man has six children, ranging in age from 9 months to 12 years old. Three already are members of Shoot 360, a high-tech basketball facility that opened in October 2021 in Fargo.

A second North Dakota location will open on 40th Avenue South near Choice Fitness in Grand Forks this winter or early spring. Construction has started on the new facility.

“The kids love going,” Nash said. “I love how they gamified the sport.”

Shoot 360 brings basketball training, technology and video gaming together for basketball training and competition experience. At the heart of the Shoot 360 technology is the capability to track a shot’s three important components: the arc, the depth and its right-left positioning in relation to the center of the hoop.

Shoot 360 does all of this while offering multiple game options and assisted rebounding.

In-person training is available, too. Coaches walk around the stations and provide suggestions to players.

Large bullet-proof video screens allow players to throw balls as hard as they can while working on passing. They also get tested for speed during skill development.

While shooting, cameras capture real-time data on shot accuracy.

“They get to see results, it’s real-time feedback,” Nash said. “They’re getting their experience points. They have goals.”

Josh and Katie Johnson own Shoot 360 in Fargo. They also will own the franchise in Grand Forks.

Once he did some research on Shoot 360, Josh Johnson flew to Los Angeles to see one of four existing franchises in the company.

“He was very wowed with the concept and everything it entailed,” Katie Johnson said. “He was able to convince the owner that Fargo would be a fantastic addition for another Shoot 360.”

Players pay by the month or the year for one-hour sessions at Shoot 360. The hour allows players to receive analytics on their skills and shooting.

“It’s a good mix of tech-based and in-person live coaching,” said Sara Schwanke, manager at Fargo Shoot 360.

Nash likes the opportunity to bring multiple children with different skills levels and genders to work out at the same time.

“It’s such a big deal for me is because of time,” he said.

Shooting baskets in the driveway or at a park can develop bad habits, Nash said.

The assisted rebounding allows players to get more repetitions than they would outside. Instead of maybe 100 shots per half hour, players can reach 300 to 350 at

Shoot 360.

Nash says the business serves both the recreational player and those with aspirations of being a high school or college standout.

Providing analytics for Shoot 360 is equipment from Noah Basketball. The majority of NBA teams have installed Noah technology in their practice facilities.

Noah captures the ball’s position 30 times per second to provide metrics such as the arc of each shot, the ball’s left-right position and depth within the hoop, release time, position on the court, makes and misses, and shot type — such as a catch and shoot versus off the dribble.

The Johnsons plan to open a franchise in Bismarck in the next year. Sioux Falls and Omaha locations also are planned.

Members’ ages range from about third grade to adult.

“It’s most impactful for athletes who can shoot with good form on a 10-foot hoop and then over the net, which captures the ball,” Katie Johnson said.