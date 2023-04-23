Preszler hired as workforce development specialist for Grand Forks EDC

GRAND FORKS — Katherine Preszler has been hired at the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation as its workforce development specialist, the organization announced in a press release.

She will assist and lead the efforts to carry out workforce programs, including the Northern Valley Career Expo, InternGF and others.

“The EDC plays an important role in the Grand Forks region and I am delighted to join a team of dedicated leaders who are continuously working to enhance our community’s economic vitality,” Preszler said in the release. “Workforce is an important area for our region, and I am grateful for the opportunity to support and grow the number of people available for jobs through specialized programming.”

Preszler has experience in operations, video production and project management from the local production company, Twin Tandem, according to the release. She has worked with legislators managing projects, completing casework and providing constituent services through community outreach. Preszler is on the board for the Grand Forks Community Land Trust as a community representative.