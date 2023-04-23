99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Preszler hired as workforce development specialist for Grand Forks EDC

EDC Sign.jpg
EDC Sign
By Staff reports
Today at 12:19 PM

GRAND FORKS — Katherine Preszler has been hired at the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation as its workforce development specialist, the organization announced in a press release.

She will assist and lead the efforts to carry out workforce programs, including the Northern Valley Career Expo, InternGF and others.

“The EDC plays an important role in the Grand Forks region and I am delighted to join a team of dedicated leaders who are continuously working to enhance our community’s economic vitality,” Preszler said in the release. “Workforce is an important area for our region, and I am grateful for the opportunity to support and grow the number of people available for jobs through specialized programming.”

Preszler has experience in operations, video production and project management from the local production company, Twin Tandem, according to the release. She has worked with legislators managing projects, completing casework and providing constituent services through community outreach. Preszler is on the board for the Grand Forks Community Land Trust as a community representative.

katherine-prezler-headshot.JPG
Katherine Preszler

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
031123 NorthwoodCafe2.jpg
Business
Northwood’s Cool Stuff Drive Inn sold to new owners
April 23, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
ethanol promotion.png
Business
Does E15 have a permanent place at the pump?
April 22, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Beal
4154786+GFH Brief.jpg
Business
The Arc Upper Valley thrift store relocating in June
April 18, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3 Old Guys in Fairbanks.jpg
Northland Outdoors
The ‘3 Old Guys’ and family members look back on epic snowmobile trip from Minnesota to Alaska
April 21, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
3096733+atv-crash-graf.png
Minnesota
3 killed in separate ATV crashes in Minnesota
April 23, 2023 12:30 PM
 · 
By  St. Paul Pioneer Press
glowing blue, green and aqua stones in a black background
North Dakota
30 years after discovery, NDSU researcher finds how the material in products keeps glowing
April 23, 2023 12:12 PM
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
Landscape on Camp Ripley.
Minnesota
Minnesota's Camp Ripley wins top environmental award
April 23, 2023 12:11 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier