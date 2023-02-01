PlayIT! staying busy in Grand Forks, with plans to expand

GRAND FORKS – PlayIT! Multi-Sport Complex has been open since August, but the business is already expanding.

Plans call for a bar and grill and four more pickleball courts.

“How it looks today is not how it will look a year from now,” said Chris Arthur, general manager of the Grand Forks activity center. “It will be forever evolving and changing, adding.”

PlayIT! has 35,000 square feet nestled between Dollar Tree and Aldi in south Grand Forks. PlayIT! focuses on activity, billing itself as a safe place where children to adults can play sports such as volleyball, basketball, floor hockey, roller hockey, dodgeball, indoor soccer, billiards, foosball, pickleball, batting for softball and baseball and simulated golf.

Seven batting cages are available to hone the skills of youth softball and baseball players to adult softball players. The cages range from 14.5 feet to 18 feet wide and are 55 feet long.

In addition to the batting cases, golf simulators and pickleball are two big drawing cards.

A look at the batting cages at the PlayIT! sports complex in Grand Forks. Kevin Fee/Grand Forks Herald

When it expands, PlayIT! will have eight courts on which patrons can play pickleball. The courts are marked with lines to distinguish the boundaries for pickleball, basketball and volleyball.

Arthur expects roller hockey and cosmic skating to take flight in the spring after ice rinks close for the season.

At the batting cages, balls are thrown at different speeds and trajectory. PlayIT! works with different clubs, such as Grand Forks Youth Baseball and the local fastpitch softball league, to create interest in the facility.

PlayIT! will add a HitTrax system that will tell hitters the exit velocity, the distance and the launch angle of their swings.

“We’ve talked to several members, and we’re just kind of getting our voice out there about PlayIT!,” Arthur said. “It’s a place where kids can come and be safe and be active, stay off their cell phones, stay healthy and work on their sport.”

“I think what we have is something unique, especially for the town,” Arthur said. “With the bar and grill and with the other additions. I think it will be a destination place.”

Staff members are pleased with the pickleball interest.

“We’ve had people come through asking if we had tennis courts,” he said. “We introduce them to pickleball and now they’re obsessed with pickleball.”

The rates are lower than other similar facilities are charging, Arthur said.

“We don’t have weights and everything,” Arthur said. “We’re more about activity, playing sports, working on your sport.”

The business is owned by Bill Spatz of Florida. He also owns the Aldi building. He is constructing a second PlayIT! in Marshalltown, Iowa.

School field trips and corporate or family parties have been a good way to get people in the door.

“As these kids are coming in through on the school field trips, they are building memories here and then coming back with mom and dad after that because of memories they made.”

