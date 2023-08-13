Pet grooming salons in Grand Forks an 'essential service' to pet owners both inside the city and out

GRAND FORKS — Jesse Boushee, the owner and only groomer of Snippany & Co. Pet Grooming and Spa in Grand Forks, is booked up through the end of September.

Boushee isn't unique — several other pet grooming businesses in Grand Forks all seem to be booked a month or more in advance.

With all these customers to take care of, Cheri Dahl, owner of Best Friends Grooming Salon, said it's clear to her the pet grooming service in Grand Forks is “booming.”

“I would say there’s more groomers than there ever has been, but there’s also been more pets,” she said.

Summer tends to be the busier time of year, she said, as people aren’t as busy and want their pets’ fur trimmed to withstand the heat and avoid matting due to moisture.

The boom isn't just a busy season. Dahl started Best Friends Grooming Salon in 1995, and over the years has noticed that pets have gradually become a bigger part of the family.

“We see fewer and fewer outside farm dogs and quite a few more inside house pets that are just absolutely, completely part of the family,” she said. “The names have changed, too, because they used to have pet names and now a majority of it is human names.”

'Essential' service

Poodles and poodle mixes seem to be among the most popular clients. For different mixes, there are different types of fur — Boushee calls them “combination coats,” and grooming them takes time to figure out. Shih tzus are another common customer, along with common longhair cats.

Some grooming salons have multiple workers, like Best Friends Grooming Salon. Others — including Snippany & Co. and Bandanas and Bows Grooming Salon — only have one groomer, who is also the owner. All three owners say their careers in pet grooming started with a love of and desire to work with animals.

Stefani Hastings-Osowski, a client of Snippany & Co., said there used to be a shortage of pet groomers.

“There was such a high need for it that the poor groomers that were around already and established were so overbooked,” she said.

An influx of pet adoption during COVID restrictions might be contributing to the rise, Hastings-Osowski said. And as someone living out of town in a rural area, she said it’s important to have a grooming salon available nearby. For her, grooming is a necessity for her dogs, senior shih tzus Nova and Chewie.

All three grooming salon owners say the business can be competitive, but everyone is friendly. They’ll even refer customers elsewhere if they're too busy to take a pet.

“We all know each other from just the community," said Jamy Jaszcsak, owner of Bandanas and Bows. "We have worked with each other in other aspects, so I feel like a lot of us do get along pretty well and work together if we need help or feel like something needs to be referred to a different facility with more people or a different environment."

Along with treating a pet to a trim, grooming is important for hair and skin health. Pets that aren't groomed are susceptible to a list of problems. Some of them, Boushee says, include matting, dermatitis, infections, flea and tick infestations and sores.

Some salons even provide free grooming for rescue pets and accept emergency visits.

Cats also require grooming from time to time. Boushee says there’s a misconception that a person shouldn’t bathe their cat and that cats clean themselves. Cats licking themselves actually just spreads oil and dandruff, and cats should actually be bathed on a regular grooming schedule like dogs.

Christien Coletti, a client of Snippany & Co., brings in his cat, Cora, every month for “the works.” Cora’s fur is fluffy and tangles easily.

“Even just her walking around, she gets mats in her armpits and things like that,” he said. “We have to have it done.”

To Coletti, pet grooming services are essential.

“If I didn’t have Jesse here in town, I would probably have to do it myself, so I would be butchering her fur,” he said. “I probably wouldn’t do it correctly. There’s risk of handling them incorrectly if they’re hard to deal with and hurting them if you’re not trained. If you use the wrong soap, you can hurt their skin. There’s a multitude of things that, in my opinion, makes her business essential. I wouldn’t know where else to take her if she wasn’t here.”

