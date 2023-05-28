Local entrepreneurs receive inaugural ‘Grand Awards'

GRAND FORKS – Six business entrepreneurs were honored earlier this month with the first “Grand Awards,” presented by a group representing local business-assistance organizations.

At the event, held May 9 at the Prohibition Room in The Spud Jr., East Grand Forks, the following awards were presented: True Grit Award to Sarah Horak, owner, Real Good Cookies and the Brick & Barley; Social Impact Award to Kim Forness Wilson, executive director, Arts for Vets studio and gallery; Deep Roots Award to Jonathan Holth, Toasted Frog bar and restaurant; Sky’s the Limit Award to Josh Riedy, Thread - Autonomous Inspection, Grand Forks technology company formerly known as Airtonomy; Trailblazer Award to Sandi Luck, owner, Bully Brew Coffee and North Dakota Coffee Roastery; and Forkin’ Grand Award to Hal Gershman, owner, Harry’s Steakhouse and Happy Harry’s Bottle Shops. Pete Haga accepted the award on behalf of Riedy and Matt Walkowiak accepted for Gershman.

Sandi Luck, owner of Bully Brew Coffee and North Dakota Coffee Roastery, steps forward to accept the Trailblazer Award at a recent event in the Prohibition Room in East Grand Forks. Photo by Beaux Simmons

The event, which included a social hour, games and appetizers, was hosted by Blue Weber, former head of the Downtown Development Association. James Popejoy, UND music professor, provided live entertainment for the occasion which drew nearly 70 attendees.

A committee representing local business-assistance organizations selected the awardees. Committee members included employees of the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corp. and SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives), according to Steven Moser, one of the event organizers.