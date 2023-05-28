99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Local entrepreneurs receive inaugural ‘Grand Awards'

IMG_2788.JPG
Recipients of the inaugural Grand Awards are Jonathan Holth (from left), Sarah Horak, Sandi Luck, Matt Walkowiak (accepting for Hal Gershman), Kim Forness Wilson and Pete Haga (accepting for Josh Riedy).
Photo by Beaux Simmons
Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Today at 7:57 AM

GRAND FORKS – Six business entrepreneurs were honored earlier this month with the first “Grand Awards,” presented by a group representing local business-assistance organizations.

At the event, held May 9 at the Prohibition Room in The Spud Jr., East Grand Forks, the following awards were presented: True Grit Award to Sarah Horak, owner, Real Good Cookies and the Brick & Barley; Social Impact Award to Kim Forness Wilson, executive director, Arts for Vets studio and gallery; Deep Roots Award to Jonathan Holth, Toasted Frog bar and restaurant; Sky’s the Limit Award to Josh Riedy, Thread - Autonomous Inspection, Grand Forks technology company formerly known as Airtonomy; Trailblazer Award to Sandi Luck, owner, Bully Brew Coffee and North Dakota Coffee Roastery; and Forkin’ Grand Award to Hal Gershman, owner, Harry’s Steakhouse and Happy Harry’s Bottle Shops. Pete Haga accepted the award on behalf of Riedy and Matt Walkowiak accepted for Gershman.

IMG_2756.JPG
Sandi Luck, owner of Bully Brew Coffee and North Dakota Coffee Roastery, steps forward to accept the Trailblazer Award at a recent event in the Prohibition Room in East Grand Forks.
Photo by Beaux Simmons

The event, which included a social hour, games and appetizers, was hosted by Blue Weber, former head of the Downtown Development Association. James Popejoy, UND music professor, provided live entertainment for the occasion which drew nearly 70 attendees.

A committee representing local business-assistance organizations selected the awardees. Committee members included employees of the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corp. and SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives), according to Steven Moser, one of the event organizers.

READ MORE BUSINESS CONTENT

Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Pamela Knudson is a features and arts/entertainment writer for the Grand Forks Herald.

She has worked for the Herald since 2011 and has covered a wide variety of topics, including the latest performances in the region and health topics.

Pamela can be reached at pknudson@gfherald.com or (701) 780-1107.
