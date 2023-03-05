99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

Level Up Mental Health Collaborative adds new team member

Appiah founded two nonprofit organizations, the first in Ghana, West Africa and a second in the United States.

By Staff reports
March 05, 2023 04:47 AM

GRAND FORKS — Level Up Mental Health Collaborative has added a new member to its team.

The organization has added Rosina Appiah, MSW, LMSW, according to a recent press release.

“Level Up Mental Health Collaborative recognizes the increased need for skilled therapists within our community as referrals have grown and we have seen a greater number of individuals struggling with various concerns including depression, anxiety, the impacts of trauma histories, and additional life challenges,” the release said, adding the addition of Appiah will help meet the needs of the community.

Appiah will be working with adolescents (14 and older) and adults. Appiah founded two nonprofit organizations, the first in Ghana, West Africa and a second in the United States.

“She also has an abundance of experience working with a range of ethnic groups, and is proud to represent minorities within her field,” the release said. “Rosina has served diverse populations as a social work professional within the community as well as several other parts of the world for over 12 years.”

To schedule an appointment with Appiah call Level Up Mental Health Collaborative at 701-757-0477.

To learn more about Level Up MHC, go to www.LevelUpMHC.com.

