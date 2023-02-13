99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
'I've always had a collection:' New secondhand store opens in Crookston

The store is stocked with antiques, household items, accessories, toys and name brand clothing for men, women and children, much of which is new with tags.

Jennifer Swatlowski, owner of Revive Secondhand Store and Gifts, opened her new store at the end of January. She sells clothing, unique antiques and gift baskets.
Ingrid Harbo / Grand Forks Herald
Ingrid Harbo
By Ingrid Harbo
February 13, 2023 06:56 AM

CROOKSTON – Opening a secondhand store starts with a lot of stuff. An avid couponer, Jennifer Swatlowski knows where to find a good deal and has stocked up on things to sell.

“Couponing, I find stuff new with tags and then my co-owner and I just started thrifting and going to antique stores and finding really unique items there,” said Swatlowski.

Swatlowski opened Revive Secondhand Store and Gifts in Crookston on Jan. 28. As the mother of a 4-year-old daughter in between sizes, she noticed options are limited for shopping for clothing in Crookston.

“The only place we have to shop out here is Walmart and I’ve always had a collection,” she said.

She says her store opens up new options for shoppers. In the past, she planned to open a secondhand store in Grand Forks, but recently moved to Crookston to be closer to family.

The store is stocked with antiques, household items, accessories, toys and name-brand clothing for men, women and children, much of which is new with tags. Along with secondhand items, Swatlowski sells items she makes, like fairy gardens and decorative mushrooms. She puts together gift baskets for baby showers, holidays, childrens’ birthday parties and other events.

“I have some in the store already, but say your child wants a Paw Patrol-themed basket — I can make custom orders,” she said.

Previously, she had sold gift baskets at craft sales and has approximately 30 character-themed baskets already put together.

With prom season approaching, Swatlowski has started selling prom dresses and tuxedos to give high school students an in-town opportunity to get a good deal on an outfit for the event.

The store is open each week Wednesday through Saturday, and Swatlowski reserves Monday and Tuesday to look for antique and vintage items.

“I’m a very creative person and have an eye for very unique items that you don’t normally find,” she said.

Though her prices run higher than a true thrift store, many items are new with tags or antique.

“I usually look on eBay and find out what has sold and then mark it at about half that price,” said Swatlowski. “There are all different price points and all different types of items."

In the future, Swatlowski plans to start buying some name brand clothing and toys but plans to only offer store credit until the store gets on its feet.

Jennifer Swatlowski shows off a gift basket she put together for a baby girl.
Ingrid Harbo / Grand Forks Herald

