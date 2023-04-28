Hugo’s 'pleasantly surprised' by business at store in Fosston, Minnesota

FOSSTON, Minn. – Four months after the grocery store in Fosston, Minnesota, was bought by Hugo’s Family Marketplace, the Grand Forks-based company is happy with the way business is going in the new market.

Lisa Hanson, deli manager at Hugo's in Fosston, makes a pizza on Thursday, April 28, 2023. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

“We’re pleasantly surprised with the traffic and the sales numbers that we have here, as well as at our gas station,” said Torrie Enget, area director for Hugo’s.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Grand Forks-based grocery chain announced it was purchasing Palubicki’s Family Market and Spirits in Fosston. The store opened as Hugo’s on Dec. 30. Permanent “Hugo’s” signs on the building were installed in March.

A Palubicki-owned grocery store had been in Fosston since 1975. The original store was expanded twice, and the business started selling fuel with Palubicki’s Express in 2012. A new 48,000-square-foot grocery store was constructed in 2016. The new building more than doubled the size of the grocery store, adding a Caribou Coffee and a liquor store.

Former owner Leah Palubicki told the Herald in November that the store’s location on U.S. Highway 2 and proximity to towns like Bemidji, Crookston, Thief River Falls and Detroit Lakes allowed the business to grow.

The grocery store was closed for a day or two to make the switch from Palubicki’s to Hugo’s, and other than some initial technology glitches, the transition went smoothly.

“We’ve got some fantastic leaders here in place that were in place prior to us coming here, and those folks have kind of taken over and have done really well with it,” Enget said.

Everybody who worked at Palubicki’s was offered a job at Hugo’s, and the vast majority of those employees continued working at the grocery store through the change. All of the employees in leadership roles had already been with the store for years, said Enget, but are now working in more formal leadership roles.

“A lot of those people were acting in those roles, so we got the opportunity then to take them to the next step,” Enget said.

The gas station, now called Hugo’s Xpress, is the first gas station and convenience store in the company.

“It was part of the deal,” Enget said. “We wanted to learn a little bit more about the business so we were happy to take it on as well.”

The Palubicki’s bakery and deli were popular among Palubicki shoppers. While some were worried those departments would change with new ownership, Enget says fresh departments have remained the same through the transition. Fan-favorite items like doughnuts are still made in store, from scratch.

“Nothing has changed whatsoever, so hopefully over time we’ve been able to relinquish those fears,” Enget said. “What we have done is we’ve brought in some new stuff – we haven’t taken out anything but some things that have been very successful within our current markets, in our current stores, we’ve just added those in to supplement things that they were already doing great here.”

Customers check out at the new Hugo's store in Fosston, Minnesota, on Thursday, April 28, 2023. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Some new additions to the bakery and deli include rustic breads, muffins, new cookies and seasonal salads.

Companywide sales have also been implemented at the Fosston location. In the next month, the company expects to hold a grand opening celebration for the Fosston store, but plans are still in the works. Hugo’s customers outside of Fosston will have access to some of the same grand opening sales.

“When we do grand openings, we celebrate it throughout the whole company, so the same ads we’ll have here in Fosston we’ll have in our other markets, with a few of those special things here,” Enget said.

Including the Fosston store, Hugo’s now operates 12 supermarkets, one gas station, seven liquor stores, two pubs, four pharmacies and nine Caribou Coffee shops throughout Minnesota and North Dakota.